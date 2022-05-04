DOUGLAS — City of Douglas voters are being asked to consider changes to the city charter that deal with operational efficiencies, taxpayer savings and housekeeping items.
A publicity pamphlet, which includes text of what is on the ballot as well as the ballots themselves, have been mailed to each qualified voter in the city. This is an all-mail election; no public polling place will be provided for this election.
Voters may return the postage-paid ballot by mail or drop it into the secure drop box located inside the Douglas Government Service Center, 1012 N. G Ave., no later than Tuesday, May 17, or on the day of election they can turn in their ballot at city hall.
There are 36 propositions.
What is a city charter?
According to information provided by the city, “A municipal charter is the basic document that defines the organization, powers, functions, and essential procedures of the city government. It is comparable to the constitution. The charter is the most important legal document of any city.”
Douglas City Manager Ana Urquijo, said every six to seven years cities are required to review the charter.
Many of the proposed changes coming before the voters this election deal with changing gender neutrality, so instead of saying “he” it will now use the title of the position.
“There are also some general deficiencies that are being made,” Urquijo said. “These are things that hold us back sometimes; being able to make decisions on things that require a quick turnaround.”
Urquijo said the city’s ordinance process requires three readings followed by a 30-day waiting period before it can go into effect.
Proposition 459 would change that to two readings followed by the 30-day waiting period.
“We used to do three readings because we wanted people to come out but now with technology being what it is we feel we can shorten that public input time frame,” Douglas Deputy City Manager Luis Pedroza said. “This allows us to get more people involved, faster.”
Proposition 432 deals with the election cycle and puts it in alignment with the state’s election cycle.
“That will save the taxpayers money by aligning us with the state election cycle,” said Douglas City Clerk Alma Andrade.
“It will save the city roughly $30,000,” Pedroza added.
According to Andrade, each ballot costs the city $5.75 per registered voter.
“If we were to join the state cycle that amount would drop to 75 cents,” she said.
Proposition 433 and 435 deal with the removal of term limits for the mayor and council members.
Propositions 439 and 440 would increase the mayor’s monthly salary from $300 to $1,000 per month and raise the city council members’ salary from $200 to $500 per month.
Proposition 457 would require any lease of city-owned property for more than a year to be done by ordinance.
“What this does allows us to enter into leases via resolution rather than ordinance,” Pedroza said. “The way it currently reads is that if you want to enter into a lease that is greater than one-year you have to go through the ordinance process. By that time the business can’t get up and running until four months later. This will change that to a resolution which is enacted immediately. This will hopefully allow businesses to come in and get going faster.”
Proposition 463 allows the city manager to increase the value to sell or dispose of city property from $500 to $5,000.
Propositions 465 and 466 make it easier for people to purchase items through an online auction the city may hold and will allow family members of city employees to bid on items that are up for sale.
“The competitive bidding process is still in place,” Pedroza said. “This way everybody can bid the same way. This will hopefully encourage more participation in our auctions, which we were lacking. It’s been really hard to monitor here because it seems there are so many people who are related.”
Urquijo said the city charter sets the tone for how the city is run.
“It’s the way we should do business going forward,” she said. “All ordinances have to be in alignment and in compliance with the city charter. They help set policy.”
Urquijo noted voters create the framework from which the council operates.
“This is a very important part of how a charter city is run,” she said. “We need them to vote.”
Pages three, four and five of the publicity pamphlet reveal what language is being deleted or changed in each of the ordinances.
“These tell you exactly what we’re changing,” Douglas Human Resources Manager Rocio Pedroza said. “If it’s stricken through that is language that is being deleted. If it’s in capitals then that is language that is being added or changed. It tells you exactly what we’re changing. We try to give the explanation in the propositions and the reasoning why the changes were needed.”
Urquijo is aware some voters may be confused by the propositions on the ballot and as a result she will be holding a town hall meeting Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. in the city hall council chambers. The information meeting will be streamed live via the city’s YouTube page.
“This is information only we are trying to get out to the voters,” Urquijo said. “We are not advocating either way.”