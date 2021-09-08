If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — A proposed increase to the city’s water and sewer rates is one of the items coming before the Douglas City Council Wednesday during its regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chambers.
City leaders are proposing a 2.5% base fee and 5% consumption average monthly increase in residential water bills for the next three years, which will be followed by a 3.5% increase the following two years.
Proposed sewer rate increases will be 4% each year for the next five years. According to city leaders, the average city water/sewer bill will increase $1.67.
This will be the first of three times the proposed increase will be brought before the council. The next two presentations will be at the Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 regular city council meetings. If approved, the new rates will go into effect Dec. 15.
There will be an opportunity for public comments regarding the proposed changes at the Nov. 10 public hearing at 5 p.m.
Prior to Wednesday’s regular meeting a public hearing that will allow public participation regarding the city of Douglas’ Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for fiscal year 2021/22 will be held at 5:45 p.m.
The CAPER report is one of several items on the agenda for the regular meeting.
Four ordinances will be coming before the council. One of the ordinances deals with the amendment of Article 12 of the Streets, Sidewalks and Public Places Code relating to the regulation of parks and recreation areas and setting forth violations and enforcement penalties.
Another ordinance deals with the amendment of Title 13 of the Douglas Municipal Code relating to public water and sewer fees.
A third ordinance will modify Title 2 of the Douglas Municipal Code relating to the Douglas Magistrate Court by amending Chapter 2 of the Drivers License Suspension Fee.
The fourth ordinance authorizes a sale of land in the 900 block of Second Street to Joseph L. and Maria de la Luz Garcia.
The city council meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.