DOUGLAS — A protest in Agua Prieta impacted vehicular traffic heading into Mexico through the Douglas Port of Entry for three and a half hours Sept. 24.
The protest was reportedly over what some are describing as unfair utilities rates residents in Mexico are being forced to pay.
According to reports, the protest began around 2 p.m. at the border with Agua Prieta and Douglas. Due to the amount of people at the protest in Mexico the Douglas Police Department closed the two lanes into Mexico at International and Pan American Avenue creating a backup of both commercial trucks and personal vehicles.
As the protest was taking place pedestrian traffic was still allowed to cross into Mexico however, and both vehicles as well as pedestrian traffic from Mexico was allowed to enter the U.S.
Edith Serrano, spokeswoman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said at no time was the Douglas Port of Entry closed and the decision to shutdown the lanes to vehicles entering Mexico was a DPD decision as a way to prevent a backlog of traffic into Mexico that could have been held up by the protesters.