DOUGLAS − The public is being invited to a public hearing that will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 5:15 p.m. at the Douglas Visitors Center on 16th Street regarding proposed amendments to the Douglas city charter.
The hearing will take place prior to a 6 p.m. special meeting of the Douglas City Council. The special meeting will include the possible adoption of a resolution regarding the proposed amendments to the city charter. It will also include another executive session to discuss the status of Douglas Golf Course, RV Park and Rancho La Perilla Apartments.
The proposed amendments to the Douglas charter will be voted upon by the qualified electors of the city of Douglas at the May 17, 2022, General Election.
Some of the proposed changes relate to the mayor and council regarding term limits, qualifications and the stipend the mayor and council receive. The proposed increase is asking for voters to approve the mayor’s pay from $300 to $1,000 per month and to increase the pay for the city council from $200 to $500 per month.
Proposed changes are to be considered for the city manager and city clerk positions regarding the appointment and removal of the city manager as well as administrative departments and officers. Additional amendments deal with publications of ordinances and resolutions, contracts, transfer and sale of property, disposition of fines, penalties and fees and the time of holding general elections.
The public hearing as well as the special meeting are open to the public and can be viewed live on the city of Douglas Youtube page.