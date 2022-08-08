DOUGLAS — A public scoping meeting is being offered by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) for people to learn about the two ports of entry (POE) projects and offer their comments.
The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Douglas Visitors Center at 345 16th Street, according to a press release.
The GSA will utilize the public feedback to help determine the scope and content of the environmental impact statements (EIS) on the proposed expansion and repurposing of the existing Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry to an entry way for pedestrian, buses and noncommercial vehicles.
The purpose of the EIS is to analyze the potential impacts of the modernization and expansion of the Douglas Raul Hector Castro POE, and construction of the new dedicated commercial port project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
GSA stated, “Built in 1933 and upgraded in 1993, the current Castro POE is unable to meet current commercial, pedestrian, and privately owned vehicle crossing traffic volumes. The planned project would replace the current, outdated buildings with new expanded facilities which will enhance the federal inspection agencies’ ability to accomplish their missions and help reduce crossing wait times.”
In 2017, the port was the gateway for approximately 60,000 trucks, 3.5 million cars and 8 million people in two–way traffic making Douglas one of Arizona’s and the region’s principal gateways for trade and tourism with Mexico.
It produced a continual flow of oversize and overweight trucks that support major mining and smelter developments in Cananea and Nacozari, Mexico, disruption of cross–border traffic for hours at a time whenever they cross and can pose a threat due to hazardous materials transported by tanker–trucks through the heart of the binational border community.
Rerouting the truck traffic out of the downtown area will allow the existing port to be dedicated to non-commercial operations such as pedestrians, vehicular and bus traffic. A modernized port downtown supports the expansion of downtown business and retail sectors which serve the millions of visitors from Mexico.
The new commercial POE is to be located almost five miles west of Douglas on an 80-acre parcel on James Ranch Road.
Douglas and Cochise County have worked on these problems for a number of years. Thanks to efforts by U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, the projects were moved forward and provided $216 million for the new POE and $184 million for the Douglas POE.
County Board of Supervisors member Ann English, who represents Douglas and the surrounding area, said at the time of the announcement, “Rep. Kirkpatrick came to the Douglas area with the express purpose of determining the need for a two port solution. She recognized how it would be a catalyst for our economy, provide national security, and enhance trade with Mexico. She left here committed to promoting this solution on the Appropriations and other committees.”
With the federal government moving ahead, the city and county must ready the necessary water and sewage infrastructure for the new commercial port. It will require a water system and a wastewater system which combined could cost anywhere from $3.7 million to $9.1 million, according to a study done on the proposed project last December by Stantec, a company familiar with port projects. The cost for the wastewater system is estimated at $2.2 million to $5.6 million.
Members of the public may also submit written comments via email to osmahn.kadri@gsa.gov. Comments must be received by Monday, Aug. 22, and include “Douglas LPOE Public Scoping Comment” in the subject line.
About GSA: GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing a nationwide real estate portfolio of nearly 370 million rentable square feet, overseeing approximately $75 billion in annual contracts, and delivering technology services that serve millions of people across dozens of federal agencies. GSA’s mission is to deliver the best customer experience and value in real estate, acquisition, and technology services to the government and the American people. For more information, visit GSA.gov and follow us at @USGSA