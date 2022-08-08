Purchase Access

DOUGLAS — A public scoping meeting is being offered by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) for people to learn about the two ports of entry (POE) projects and offer their comments.

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Douglas Visitors Center at 345 16th Street, according to a press release.

