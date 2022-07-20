DOUGLAS − The Douglas Business Network and its participating sponsors hosted a business Realtors Expo Saturday in the lobby of the Gadsden Hotel.
The event was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. but shut down approximately 45 minutes early.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
DOUGLAS − The Douglas Business Network and its participating sponsors hosted a business Realtors Expo Saturday in the lobby of the Gadsden Hotel.
The event was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. but shut down approximately 45 minutes early.
Various businesses were on hand. There was a fashion show from Vestirsi Bene and live music entertainment from Synae Jimenez, Mayra Escarcega and Fernando Morales.
“We’ve been trying to have this event for the past two years, but COVID happened, and we weren’t able to do so,” Douglas Business Network President Ralph Robles said. “We want to keep this going. Arturo (Escalante) was the one who started this so after COVID we were forced to start again.”
Robles says he needs more people to support these kinds of events.
“I don’t know if it's the day,” he said. “I know Saturdays are meant for quinceaneras and weddings, but we did our best. At the end of the day, it's up to the people to come support it. People want stuff to do in Douglas. We try to do stuff for the community and still can’t get people to show up.
"I feel the turnout could have been better. I’m really pleased with the sponsors. If it wasn’t for them, we would not have these types of events. It’s time, money and effort for everybody.”
Robles said the fashion show was a big hit as was his emcee, Jeff Davenport.
“That was something we added at the last minute,” he said. “I’m glad that worked out.”
Robles said a fifth-year anniversary celebration for CSL Plasma is scheduled for some time in August, and a Food Truck Friday will take place again in August.
Sponsors for the event were: Simply Bits, KDAP 96.5FM, Guild Mortgage, Texas Roadhouse, Sierra Vista Area Chamber, Aespyn & Friends Pet Sitting, Long Realty, Black Crown Entertainment, Vestirsi Bene, Canvas Prints and The UPS Store.
Copyright © 2001- • Herald/Review Media • 102 S Fab Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The HERALD/REVIEW MEDIA is owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.