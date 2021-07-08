DOUGLAS — The First Baptist Church, located at 700 E. 10th St., is accepting registration for its Vacation Bible School scheduled to run July 19-23.
The theme this year is “Armor of God.”
The event is open to youth 6-18 years of age in the first through 12th grade. Pre-registration is required.
The bible school will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each day and light snacks will be provided.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, class sizes are limited to 15.
To register online click on FBC Douglas (tenthstreet.church) or visit Facebook:First Baptist Church of Douglas | Facebook.