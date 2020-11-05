Reward offered for illegal killing of mule deer north of Douglas

DOUGLAS — The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the unlawful killing of a mule deer buck in the Rucker Canyon area.
According to AZGFD PIO Mark Hart, the crime likely occurred late Oct. 23 or early Oct. 24.
“Anyone who may have been in that area during those times may be able to assist AZGFD with this investigation,” he said in a press release. “The deer was untagged and left to waste.”
“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “Since this may be a case of confusing a mule deer with a whitetail deer, we are asking whoever did this to identify themselves. In field mix-ups do happen, but should be promptly reported to us at 623-236-7201.”
Those with information about the case are urged to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #20-003585, anonymously if need be.
The maximum penalty for the crime of illegally taking wildlife, and related violations, is six months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also apply.