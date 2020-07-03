Robles annual toy drive underway all this month

DOUGLAS — The Robles family “Christmas in July” annual toy drive is once again underway.
All this month, family members will be collecting new toys for patients, 5 months to 18-years of age, currently at Tucson Medical Center. Hospital officials are asking however, that no stuffed animals be donated.
For the past seven years, every July 31, Rene Robles and his older sister Rachel, the daughter and son of Hector and Lupita Robles of Douglas, have been taking new toys to TMC. To date over 3,500 toys have been delivered thanks to the help of a very generous community along with the unwavering support of family and friends.
In July 2011 while celebrating his fifth birthday with his cousin Debanny, Rene suffered a one-hour seizure. Rene was immediately transported to TMC. Once there the nurses and doctors administered numerous tests that revealed the seizure was due to an abnormal blood vessel on the right side of Rene’s brain.
By the third day Rene woke wanting to continue his birthday celebration. Unfortunately, this could not happen since he was to stay at TMC for the next seven days. By the sixth day the staff at TMC made his stay a little extra special providing Rene and his cousin Debanny a belated birthday celebration, giving both of them presents while also singing “Happy Birthday” to them.
That special gesture sparked an idea for the Robles siblings; they wanted to take a truckload of toys to the pediatric patients at TMC every July 31.
“Our children stated how nice it was for them to have gotten gifts and how it made the time pass a lot quicker,” Lupita said in an earlier interview.
The family describes this toy drive as “Christmas in July” since the summer months are when donations are slow coming in.
Lupita said it was her kids who came up with the idea of this toy drive and they both have worked hard to make it the success that it is.
“Every year we go back it’s a different feeling,” Rene said in an earlier interview. “When we showed up at TMC (in 2019) the staff there was surprised that we showed up with as many toys as we did. It’s a special feeling knowing we are helping out.”
Financial or toy donations will be accepted until Tuesday, July 28. The toys will then be delivered on Wednesday, July 31 which is Rene’s 14th birthday. Afterwards the family will go out and celebrate his birthday. Any financial donations received will be used to help purchase toys for the toy drive
“I know that it is hard when this pandemic going on,” Lupita said. “I have spoken to the hospital and we can still deliver toys but I need to disinfect the toys beforehand.”
The family will be accepting toys and donations at their home located at 1521 San Antonio Drive in Douglas. People may also call or text Lupita at (520) 234-1660 for more information.
“If you would like to help please let me know,” Lupita said. “May God bless you all and take care of yourselves.”