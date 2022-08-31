Purchase Access

DOUGLAS — On July 31, Rene “Chapo” Robles celebrated his 16th birthday, making him eligible to get his driver’s license.

Prior to his birthday celebration Rene, his parents, Hector and Lupita, his sister, Rachel, and her boyfriend, Tony Sosa, made a stop at Tucson Medical Center where they dropped off toys they collected as part of their “Christmas in July” toy drive.

