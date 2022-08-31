Rene Robles, center, with his trainer Mike Early, left and event organizer Tim Sparks after Rene won the gold medal in his first American Powerlifting Federation 110 kilos junior division competition last month.
Rene Robles, center, with his trainer Mike Early, left and event organizer Tim Sparks after Rene won the gold medal in his first American Powerlifting Federation 110 kilos junior division competition last month.
DOUGLAS — On July 31, Rene “Chapo” Robles celebrated his 16th birthday, making him eligible to get his driver’s license.
Prior to his birthday celebration Rene, his parents, Hector and Lupita, his sister, Rachel, and her boyfriend, Tony Sosa, made a stop at Tucson Medical Center where they dropped off toys they collected as part of their “Christmas in July” toy drive.
The toy drive is in its 10th year. To date, more than 5,000 toys have been collected and turned in to the staff at TMC as part of the Child Life Organization, which then distributes them to patients who may need some cheering up while at TMC.
The goal for the Robles family this year was to drop off more than 500 toys, which they were able to do as 541 toys were collected.
“To be able to give that many toys this year was great,” Rene said. “I love doing it. This is something I want to keep doing every year for my birthday. It makes me feel good to help other people out.”
Their donation even caught the attention of a Tucson television station that showed up and interviewed Rene and his family.
Rene said none of his friends saw them on TV because very few of them watch the news.
Even though it’s been 10 years, Rene says he still remembers what the nurses and staff at TMC did for him when he was in the hospital.
On July 31, 2011, while celebrating his fifth birthday in Douglas, Rene suffered a 90-minute seizure. He was taken to TMC where doctors determined he had suffered a “tonic-clonic seizure” due to an abnormal blood vessel on the right side of his brain.
By the third day of a seven-day stay in the hospital, Rene wanted to resume his birthday celebration. Knowing he was depressed because his birthday party was cut short due to the seizure, the nurses at TMC got together and bought him and his cousin, Debanny, who was celebrating her birthday at the same time, presents and sang “Happy Birthday” to them.
That kind gesture has never been forgotten by the Robles family, who have vowed to give back to TMC every year if possible.
Lupita says her son has been “seizure free” for the past 10 years and has been given the OK by his doctors to begin playing sports at DHS. He’s competed in football, wrestled and threw the shot put and discus in track. He is into powerlifting and this past June in Phoenix competed in his first American Powerlifting Federation competition, bringing home a gold medal in the 110 kilos junior division.
Rene says he’s training with local gym owner Mike Early for an October competition.
“This is something different and I’m having fun doing it,” he said.
Once the donation was made Rene and his family went to Pinnacle Peak and Golf N’ Stuff where they celebrated his birthday and reflected on the donation they had just made to TMC.