Robles family toy drive under way

The Robles family of Douglas with nurses from Tucson Medical Center show off some of the toys that were donated for the 10th consecutive year.

 Submitted

DOUGLAS — The Robles family “Christmas in July” annual toy drive is underway once again.

Since it began 11 years ago more than 4,500 toys have been delivered to children at Tucson Medical Center.

