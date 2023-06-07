Robles family toy drive under way

DOUGLAS — The Robles family “Christmas in July” annual toy drive is underway once again.
Since it began 11 years ago more than 4,500 toys have been delivered to children at Tucson Medical Center.
From now until Friday, July 28, the Robles family will be accepting cash donations (which will be used to purchase new toys) or new unwrapped toy donations for patients ranging in age from 5 months to 18 years. Hospital officials are asking that no stuffed animals be donated.
The goal this year is to surpass 500 toys.
For the past 10 years, every July 31, Rene Robles and his older sister, Rachel, the daughter and son of Hector and Lupita Robles of Douglas, have been taking toys to TMC.
In July 2011 while celebrating his fifth birthday with his cousin Debanny, Rene suffered a one-hour seizure and was immediately transported to TMC. Once there the nurses and doctors administered numerous tests that revealed the seizure was due to an abnormal blood vessel on the right side of Rene’s brain.
On the third day Rene woke and wanted to continue his birthday celebration. Unfortunately, this could not happen since he was at TMC for the next seven days.
On the sixth day the staff at TMC made his stay a little extra special, providing Rene and his cousin a belated birthday celebration, giving both of them presents while singing “Happy Birthday.”
That special gesture sparked an idea for the Robles siblings; they wanted to take a truckload of toys to the pediatric patients at TMC every July 31.
The family describes this toy drive as “Christmas in July” since the summer months are when donations are slow coming in.
The toys collected will be delivered to TMC on Saturday, July 29, two days shy of Rene’s 17th birthday.
Anyone wanting to donate may call Lupita Robles at 520-234-1660, Hector Robles at 520-458-4839 or Zelle to Rachel at 520-234-4517.
Donations may be dropped off at the Robles residence in Douglas at 1521 San Antonio Ave. Monetary donations can be made to any Southeastern Arizona Federal Credit Union, account number 32894.
