Robles family toy drive underway

DOUGLAS — The Robles family “Christmas in July” annual toy drive is underway once again.
Since the toy drive began more than 4,000 toys have been delivered to children at Tucson Medical Center.
“Last year was a bit different due to COVID-19 and yet we managed to take toys to TMC with everyone’s help,” Lupita Robles said. “We still managed to deliver 540 toys, the largest amount of toys we have delivered since the toy drive began.”
From now until Wednesday, July 28, they will be accepting cash donations (which will be used to purchase new toys) or new unwrapped toy donations for patients, ranging in age from 5 months to 18 years of age. Hospital officials are asking that no stuffed animals be donated.
For the past several years, every July 31, Rene Robles and his older sister Rachel, the daughter and son of Hector and Lupita Robles of Douglas, have been taking toys to TMC.
In July 2011 while celebrating his fifth birthday with his cousin Debanny, Rene suffered a one-hour seizure and was immediately transported to TMC. Once there the nurses and doctors administered numerous tests that revealed the seizure was due to an abnormal blood vessel on the right side of Rene’s brain.
On the third day Rene woke and wanted to continue his birthday celebration. Unfortunately, this could not happen since he was to stay at TMC for the next seven days.
On the sixth day the staff at TMC made his stay a little extra special, providing Rene and his cousin Debanny a belated birthday celebration, giving both of them presents while also singing “Happy Birthday” to them.
That special gesture sparked an idea for the Robles siblings; they wanted to take a truckload of toys to the pediatric patients at TMC every July 31.
“Our children stated how nice it was for them to have gotten gifts and how it made the time pass a lot quicker,” Lupita has stated in several earlier interviews.
The family describes this toy drive as “Christmas in July” since the summer months are when donations are slow coming in.
Lupita said it was her kids who came up with the idea of this toy drive and they both have worked hard to make it the success that it is.
“Every year we go back it’s a different feeling,” Rene said.
The toys collected will be delivered on July 31, Rene’s 15th birthday. Afterward the family will celebrate his birthday. Any financial donations received will be used to help purchase toys for the toy drive
The family will be accepting toys and donations at their home located at 1521 San Antonio Drive in Douglas. People may also call or text Lupita at 520-234-1660 or Hector Robles at 520-456-4819.
Donations can also be made at Southeastern Arizona Federal Credit Union and donated to the account of TMC Robles Toy Drive in Douglas.