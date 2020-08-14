DOUGLAS — The Robles family toy drive that was held throughout the month of July and benefited children at Tucson Medical Center generated a record number of toys this year, enough to bring some smiles to those going through treatment during what is an extremely difficult time.
“We were able to deliver 540 toys this year,” said Rene Robles’ mother Lupita, adding this is the largest amount of toys they have delivered since the toy drive began eight years ago. To date over 4,000 toys have been delivered to patients ranging in age from infant to 18 years old at TMC.
“Our goal (this year) was 450 but with the help of everyone it went way beyond. I did a fundraiser on Facebook under ‘The Robles Toy Drive.’ It went great. People were able to donate; we got close to $1,200,” she added.
Robles received donations from not only Douglas residents but also from people in Sierra Vista, Tucson, Mesa, and Texas. Even after the toy drive had ended donations were still coming in that will be used for next year.
“We had toys and monetary donations that were dropped off to us as well,” she said. “Our daughter Rachel also did her part in Mesa. Even though she is quite a bit away she was still involved. We are so blessed and proud of our two wonderful kids who have such a great heart in helping others.”
Lupita stated with the donations they were able to buy a wide variety of things such as baby rattles and teething rings to dolls, board games, Legos, noise makers, AM/FM radios, 3-D crafts, crocheted items, and other new, popular toys.
“Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 that we are all facing we had to deliver the toys wearing masks and had to stay our distance from The Child Life staff,” Lupita said. “We had to disinfect all the toys before delivering them.”
After receiving the donation from the Robles family, Jamie Antrim, a Child Life Assistant at TMC, sent a message to the family that read, “We cannot thank you enough for your incredibly generous donation to our patients at TMC for Children; 540 toys is truly an incredible accomplishment and your kindness will bring a smile to the face of so many children. We are deeply grateful for your dedication and thoughtfulness. We hope that Rene’s birthday is wonderful.”
The toys were delivered to TMC July 31 which was Rene’s 14th birthday. After the toys were delivered the family went to Mesa where they celebrated Rene’s birthday with his sister Rachel and her boyfriend Tony (Sosa).
In July 2011 while celebrating his fifth birthday with his cousin Debanny, Rene suffered a one-hour seizure. Rene was immediately transported to TMC. Once there the nurses and doctors administered numerous tests that revealed the seizure was due to an abnormal blood vessel on the right side of Rene’s brain.
By the third day Rene woke wanting to continue his birthday celebration. Unfortunately, this could not happen since he was to stay at TMC for the next seven days. By the sixth day the staff at TMC made his stay a little extra special providing Rene and his cousin Debanny a belated birthday celebration, giving both of them presents while also singing “Happy Birthday” to them.
That special gesture sparked an idea for the Robles siblings; they wanted to take a truckload of toys to the pediatric patients at TMC every July 31.
Lupita stated she is aware the country is going through a very difficult time right now, especially with COVID-19 and to have the response they did from all over was heartwarming.
“The response we received this year surprised us,” she said. “I want to thank everyone who donated toys or money. We really do appreciate their support.”