DOUGLAS — Richard Ross, a member of the Douglas Elks Lodge #955, was sworn in Saturday as the new District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the South District of the Arizona Elks Association.
Ross, who became a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in 1998, took the oath of office telephonically in front of his fellow lodge members as well as Richard Botkin, president of the Arizona Elks Association, at the local lodge on 10th Street.
He will serve a one-year term.
“What I will be doing now is going out to all the lodges in my area and make sure that we’re business savvy and continually working hard for Elkdom,” Ross said. “My main job is to make sure we’re following everything we need to follow; especially this year with all the COVID-19 distractions that’s happening.”
Ross added he’s grateful he has been selected for this “amazing opportunity.”
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” he said. “I’ve chaired many different charities, became the state chaplain. I’m looking forward to visiting other lodges in my district “
According to information provided, the Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States and is committed to making its communities better places to live. Each year, the Elks donates more than $85 million in cash and $450 million in goods and services to the needy, students, people with special needs, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations.
Locally, they sponsor the Elks Hoop Shoot, provide scholarships and help out individuals and organizations in need.
As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment to help students achieve their goals and help local lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4 million, and the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with more than $13 million to help them enrich their communities.
As part of the BPO Elks’ commitment to the nation’s veterans, the Elks have taken the following vow: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”
Each year, Elks members keep this promise by donating more than $50 million in cash, volunteer hours, and goods to offer essential support for veterans and active-duty members of the US armed forces and their families and for programs that serve hospitalized and recovering veterans and lift up veterans experiencing homelessness.