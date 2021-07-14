Sale of Rivera Building to be discussed at council meeting

DOUGLAS — The sale of the Rivera Building on 10th Street across from City Hall is to be discussed at Wednesday’s city council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chambers.
Harrell Cooley LLC, which is managed by Erick Harrell, recent purchaser of the Gadsden Hotel, has been actively purchasing other businesses around town. It seeking to purchase the Rivera.
According to packet information provided to the council, the Rivera Building has been vacant and utilized for storage since the city acquired it in 2008. The building requires substantial renovation. The city will be required to remove all pigeons and pigeon waste from premises and shall board up all broken windows and entry points for pigeons. The city obtained a quote to remove the pigeon waste from the second floor of the building from Southwest Hazard Control, which came in at $29,844.
Douglas’ All-Stars are scheduled to be honored by Mayor Donald Huish and the Douglas City Council.
Several other ordinances are expected to pass their third readings Wednesday.
Five resolutions will also be brought before the mayor and council Wednesday, one of which deals with the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Douglas Regional Economic Development Corporation, allowing DREDC to provide and engage professional strategies for the Port of Entry Development Project for the city.
Another resolution deals with the designation of Monica Miranda as the city’s Chief Fiscal Officer for officially submitting the fiscal year expenditure limitation report to the Arizona Auditor General.
Thirty minutes prior to the regular meeting a public hearing regarding the adoption of the city budget will be held.
During the public hearing anyone from the community will be able to ask questions regarding the budget.
The budget will then come before the council in the regular meeting for adoption.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public. It may be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA.