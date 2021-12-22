DOUGLAS— Santa Claus had a busy day in Douglas Saturday, appearing at numerous events around town.
His day began at the Pirtleville Volunteer Fire Department on top of a fire truck. With lights going and sirens blaring, he made his way through the streets of Pirtleville, inviting families outside, where firefighters from the PVFD gave them a bag filled with oranges, peanuts and other goodies.
In years past, community residents would then be invited back to the Pirtleville Fire Station for a party. COVID-19 changed that, and for the past two years, it has just been the parade.
Clarissa Velasco-Whicker, chairman of the PVFD board of directors, said an estimated 400 bags of goodies were distributed Saturday.
“Doing it the way we did this year definitely was different,” she said. “Fortunately, the kids heard the trucks coming and came outside to meet the trucks and wave to Santa. Because of COVID, we had to do all that we could to keep everyone safe.”
Velasco-Whicker is hoping next year the PVFD can return to its traditional Christmas party.
She said Border Mart, Frito-Lay and Coca-Cola, along with various members of the PVFD, all donated to the event, which helped make it possible.
A short while later, Santa was at the 10th Street Park taking part in the city of Douglas Christmas Barnyard event. Local youth lined up to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, after which they were given a free toy. There were free hot dogs, hayrides, face painting and games for all those who attended.
Elizabeth Daniel, recreation coordinator for the city of Douglas, said the city, just like so many other organizations, had to change things a bit this year because of COVID-19.
“Last year we didn’t have anything because of COVID, and this year we really wanted to try and have some kind of event for the community,” she said. “We’re pleased with the turnout. We’re hoping next year to have a regular event like we’ve had in previous years on G Avenue.”
While this was taking place, the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 and the Tailgaterz Truck Club of Douglas were taking their Santa to several homes around town to drop off Christmas gifts.
Scott Babicky said this was the fourth year the Legion has been able to host this event and the third year they have been assisted by the Tailgaterz.
“I’m glad we were able to do this again this year,” he said. “It is so nice helping families in need during the holidays, seeing the look on the kids face is priceless.”
According to Babicky, the first year the legion helped just one family; then it was four, five last year; and this year the number grew to seven families.
The families were selected through various agencies that both groups work with.
“We try to help as many as we can,” he said. “Money used to buy the gifts is done through fundraising and donations.”
Carlos Tapia, president of the Douglas Tailgaterz Truck Club, said the members in his club enjoy assisting in events such as this.
“We’ve assisted the American Legion with other projects several years before,” he said. “A lot of our members are veterans, which is another reason why we do it. It’s a good way for us to give back to our community.”