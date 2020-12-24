PIRTLEVILLE— Santa was spotted in Pirtleville Monday riding in the back of a fire engine, throwing candy and frisbees to the youth in the community.
The event was part of the Pirtleville Fire Department’s annual holiday celebration. For the past 37 years those living in the community would stop by the fire station where they would be treated to hot dogs, chips, sodas and bags full of candy while getting one last chance to check in with Santa before Christmas.
Because of COVID-19 and the restrictions that are in place, the party was canceled this year, but Pirtleville Fire Chief Tony Vaca checked with Santa to see if he would be available for a drive-thru throughout the streets of Pirtleville.
“It’s really unfortunate that we had to cancel our celebration this year,” the chief said. “I know a lot of people here, including those of us here at the fire department, always look forward to hosting this event.”
Vaca said his department went out and collected a bunch of candy and even had some frisbees made with the department’s logo on them.
“We decided the best way to distribute these things was by having a parade,” he said. “It’s unfortunate COVID impacted us the way it did. We’re trying to do what we can for our community.”
Assistant fire chief Bobby Zamora said while it’s sad and unfortunate the PFD was not able to have its normal celebration he’s hoping Pirtleville residents will be happy with what the department is trying to do.
“We need to continue to protect ourselves and the public,” he said. “We figured this was the best way to keep this tradition going even if it’s not like our regular celebration. This is a sad situation but it is what it is and we have to make the best of it.”