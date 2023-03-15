DOUGLAS — Sarah Marley Elementary School Principal Henry Jones spent part of his day on Thursday, March 9, sitting on a bench above a pool of water getting dunked by several of his students.
According to Dora Mendoza, a third-grade teacher at Sarah Marely, the school had a fundraiser for the American Heart Association/Kids Heart Challenge in February.
“Our goal was to raise $2,500 and we met and surpassed our expectations with a total of $2,520,” she said. “In appreciation to our students, we had lunch outside picnic style, no uniform day, and field day after lunch with different stations to get our heart pumping.
“Ms. Tabatha Beech, one of our parents, was able to get us a dunk tank from Sierra Vista. She donated cupcakes and water bottles for all 320 students. She is much appreciated.”
Jones, who last year was the recipient of some pies in his face during this same fundraiser, got dunked by the top 10 fundraising leaders this year.
"Athena Arvayo was our number one donor who raised a total of $509.49," Mendoza said. "Todd Kind came in second place and William Leafstone in third place."
Mendoza, who has coordinated the event the past five years, even raised money this year. She finished in fourth place.
Sisters Petra, Arcelia and Luz Santacruz were fifth, sixth and seventh in donations; eighth was Jayleen Campas, ninth Jessie Quintana and 10th Kevin Anaya.
“It’s great, it’s for a good cause and the students seemed to enjoy seeing me get dunked,” said Jones, who is in his third year as principal at Sarah Marley. “This is my second year doing this. The first year we didn’t do anything because of the pandemic.”
“We really appreciate Mr. Jones doing this for us,” Mendoza said. “The kids had fun seeing their principal get dunked.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone