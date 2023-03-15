DOUGLAS — Sarah Marley Elementary School Principal Henry Jones spent part of his day on Thursday, March 9, sitting on a bench above a pool of water getting dunked by several of his students.

According to Dora Mendoza, a third-grade teacher at Sarah Marely, the school had a fundraiser for the American Heart Association/Kids Heart Challenge in February.

