DOUGLAS — Arizona School Superintendent Kathy Hoffman was in Douglas for several hours Thursday, Sept. 29, touring Douglas High School and Ray Borane Middle School.
At each school Hoffman visited several classrooms and talked with both students and staff trying to learn more about what each of them were teaching.
Upon her arrival at DHS Hoffman was greeted by a large welcoming sign from the students as well as Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay, DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego, DHS Principal Melissa Rodriguez and several of her administrators as well as DHS Student Council president Alejandra McGrew, Vice President Kristella Riley and DHS yearbook editor Samantha Taylor.
Hoffman spent most of her visit at DHS being escorted around the campus by McGrew and Riley, stopping in at different classrooms where she spoke briefly with the teachers and students. She was also given an update on Douglas High School’s new expansion wing and had the opportunity to visit the agriculture pond.
At Ray Borane Middle School, the RBMS Student Council welcomed the state superintendent and DUSD board president Ray Borane and board member Mitch Lindemann were on hand to talk briefly with Hoffman.
While at RBMS, the state superintendent visited various classrooms before spending 30 minutes in the RBMS auditorium where she answered questions ranging from how tall she was to what made her decide to run for state superintendent; what she was doing to make sure Arizona students are safe when attending school and what school she has liked the most in all her statewide school visits so far.
Samaniego made it a point to acknowledge Courtney Acosta, a DHS graduate who works closely with Hoffman and was in Douglas for Hoffman’s visit.
“She had a lot to do with influencing and putting in a good word in Mrs. Hoffman’s ear to visit our schools in Douglas,” Samaniego said. “We are dear to her heart, and she cares about the education and future of our Douglas students.”
Hoffman said she began her career as a preschool teacher and then worked in special education in Arizona’s public schools.
“In 2018 I ran for office and was elected to be superintendent of public instruction,” she said. “When I was elected, I was the youngest woman to be elected to the state position in the country. I also have a 10-month-old daughter. As far as we know it’s the first time a state superintendent has had a child while in office.”
Hoffman admitted she was a little nervous about becoming state superintendent but worked hard to build a good leadership team, which included Acosta, to work with.
“There is so much to love about all our schools in all parts of the state,” she said. “I enjoy seeing all the unique opportunities our students have in the different parts of the state. Each school is very different and has its own history and culture. I’ve loved learning about each community.
“In Arizona some of the challenges our schools face are issues I do see are very heartbreaking for me in terms of facilities. I was excited to see the new buildings at the high school, but I also learned there is still a need for new roofs, new HVACs.”
Hoffman referenced several other districts that have buildings that are old and in one case even condemned. She is having a hard time understanding why it’s so difficult to get the funding to fix those buildings.
“It’s really frustrating for me to see the lack of commitment from our state for those types of things,” she said. “Back in the recession around the 2008–2010 time frame, Arizona cut more (funding) from public education than any other state in the country. That was when we had this massive drop off, about a third of our whole education budget for the state was cut, which they said was justified because of the recession where they had to cut corners and gutted the funding for public education as a way to balance the state budget.
“But year after year after year, the state has failed to restore that funding. It’s only in the last couple of years we have begun to move forward in the right direction. We’re still not where we should be as far as those pre-recession levels.
“We’re seeing a little more out of this last legislative session. We’re also dealing with the aggregate expenditure limit that I know your district leaders are very much advocating of suspending that and hopefully repealing the spending cap.
“What that aggregate expenditure limit does says the districts can’t spend the money that was allocated to them by the legislature so even though they just added over $800 million if they don’t take action on the state aggregate expenditure limit issue then the state would have to cut $1.3 billion from our schools across the state, so we’re fighting really hard against that.”
Rodriguez said she was happy Hoffman was able to make it to Douglas.
“I know she can’t visit all schools but the fact she chose Douglas High School and Ray Borane Middle School is such an honor,” she said, adding she is proud of Acosta and the role she has played in bringing awareness to Douglas.
“I think she saw a lot of great things that sometimes we don’t get to showcase as well as see other aspects of things that need to grow and improve.”
Following her visit Hoffman said she was so glad she was finally able to make it to Douglas
“I’ve been hearing a lot about the Douglas community the past couple of years,” she said. “I would have been here sooner had it not been for the pandemic.
“I’m very impressed by what I saw here. One thing that really stood out was the history and strong community these schools have. From my conversations with the students, especially those at the high school, I felt they had phenomenal career programs. I was really impressed with the culinary and the agriculture program as well as the education professions classroom where they showcased how the students work directly with the neighboring preschools.
“I think it’s phenomenal that students are already thinking about their career and future which is attributed to the hard work of the teachers and leaders here.”
Hoffmann, who is seeking a second term as state superintendent, says her top issue is fighting for more funding for Arizona’s public schools as well as improvements to all the facilities that are in need of repair.
“Teacher pay, and resources for students in the classrooms all requires additional funding,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed being here today and seeing what this district has to offer.”