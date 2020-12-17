DOUGLAS — Employees of the SEAGO Area Agency on Aging met at Bisbee Senior Center on Dec. 9 to assemble more than 100 essentials bags for clients throughout Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties.
During the campaign, the SEAGO Area Agency on Aging case managers supplied the names of the participants who were recipients of the bags. All case managers delivered the essential bags to their clients. Clients were delighted to receive these bags.
Nubia Romo, Health and Nutrition Program Coordinator for SEAGO Area Agency on Aging, said the agency provides services and assistance to people 60 or older to help them remain in their homes. SEAGO Area Agency on Aging is a non-profit organization that helps seniors and the disabled in Graham, Greenlee, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties in a variety of ways. The agency provides information about Medicare and Medicaid, helps with family caregiver support, senior health and wellness, home safety issues and community education, advocacy, volunteering and transportation.
Romo added the seniors/clients were people who would likely enjoy the bags this year due to not being able to go to stores or purchase the items themselves. The essential bags included items such as toilet paper, face masks, hand sanitizers, shampoo and soap, as well as scarfs, gloves and beanies to keep warm during the winter months.
“It’s going to help them know that somebody cares about them, that they’re not forgotten.” Romo said. “I think these bags are a little token, but it’s going to help so much with that social isolation that they’re feeling right now and the despair that everybody is feeling right now because this virus is really playing havoc on all of our mental health. We’re just trying to brighten up Christmas.”
With COVID-19 impacting the normal proceedings of the holiday season, especially for elderly individuals often at higher risk for contracting the virus, Romo said the campaign will have a positive impact on the seniors.
“Any Christmas is a special time, but with COVID-19 and given the fact that many of our seniors are seeing less of their loved ones than they might otherwise have, I think that these essential bags during this time makes it just a little more special for those folks,” Romo said.
For information on services provided by SEAGO Area Agency on Aging call 520-432-2528.