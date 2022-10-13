DOUGLAS — Douglas area community members are invited to attend the second annual Douglas Community Potluck hosted by the Step Up with Douglas Committee. The Douglas Community Potluck will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon-2 p.m. at the Douglas-Williams House Museum.

“Our goal is to bring community members together to share food and to share ideas,” said Abe Villarreal, Douglas Community Potluck committee member. “We invite everyone to bring a dish and to discuss how we can work together as community members to discuss what is important to the Douglas community.”

