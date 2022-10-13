DOUGLAS — Douglas area community members are invited to attend the second annual Douglas Community Potluck hosted by the Step Up with Douglas Committee. The Douglas Community Potluck will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon-2 p.m. at the Douglas-Williams House Museum.
“Our goal is to bring community members together to share food and to share ideas,” said Abe Villarreal, Douglas Community Potluck committee member. “We invite everyone to bring a dish and to discuss how we can work together as community members to discuss what is important to the Douglas community.”
The event will feature activities for children and local resources provided by community agencies.
“More than anything, this is a chance to come together to get to know each other and to build community,” Villarreal said.
Community potluck attendees are encouraged to bring a dish and serving utensil. Drinks and paper goods will be provided. The Step Up with Douglas Committee meets each month to plan educational events and to bring awareness to the community’s needed resources. The committee recently created a Facebook Page titled Douglas Resources and Support, on which community members can request needed help and where area resources can be shared. The page can be found at facebook.com/groups/douglasresources/.
The Douglas-Williams House Museum is located at 1001 D Ave. For more information, contact Abe Villarreal at arizonanewmex@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone