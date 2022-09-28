DOUGLAS — It was four days of fun, entertainment and action as thousands of people attended the 98th Annual Cochise County Fair this past weekend.
This year’s fair was dedicated to longtime fair supporters Tom and Tamera Hunt, formerly of Willcox. The couple was honored Thursday at the ribbon cutting ceremony officially kicking off the county fair.
“I never thought it would happen,” Tamera said. “This is a great honor.”
“Very moving,” Tom said. “I think back to the first years when Alex Black and you (Bruce Whetten) were doing the photography and I was posing pigs on my hands and knees ringing wet by the end of the night.”
The Hunts have relocated to north of Prescott. Tamera is still active with rabbits and Tom is still active in the shooting sports.
“It was very moving coming back, especially when we turned down Glenn Road,” Tom said.
“I can’t remember how many times we’ve turned down that road coming to the fair,” Tamera added.
Both say they miss Willcox and Cochise County but are happy where they are now.
“It’s nice seeing new faces step up and be recognized,” he said. “The whole purpose of what we did all these years was to hopefully come up and make kids better than what we were.”
Numerous attractions this year included the show and selling of 4-H and FFA livestock.
Mike Zamudio, the FFA advisor at San Simon, oversaw the livestock show this year. He reported 105 large animals were sold Saturday and 71 small stock animals were sold prior to the large stock sale.
He said steer sale figures were up, but he doesn’t know by how much yet.
“(The) sale was well supported,” he said.
Additional attractions at the fair included the Ranch Rodeo, which was held Friday night, and the Cochise College rodeo, which was held Saturday and concluded on Sunday with the short go that featured the top 10 and included several cowboys and cowgirls from Cochise College.
In the midway, a new ride called the Hyper Loop made its debut.
The Hyper Loop starts by gently swinging back and forth and as the giant pendulum gains enough speed it makes a complete 360-degree revolution, spinning riders upside down 60 feet above the ground.
Reiden Harrison, 15, a student at Tucson Rincon/University High School, was in Douglas with his family attending the fair.
He was brave enough to ride the Hyper Loop while many just watched.
“It was great,” he said. “When it started swinging from side to side my stomach felt funny. Going upside down I felt my stomach drop.”
Harrison said he would ride the Hyper Loop again but only after his stomach settled down. He encouraged anyone who was considering riding it to not do it after they had just eaten.
Official attendance and sale numbers won’t be known for several days but local fair officials state they felt things ran smoothly at the fair and now the focus turns to next year, which will be the 99th annual event.
Nikki Valenzuela, general manager of the Cochise County Fair Association, was happy with how everything came together.
“I was overwhelmed by the amount of people that came out,” she said. “I don’t know the attendance totals yet, but I know we were really up (in numbers).”
Valenzuela said she was happy with the large number of education exhibits that were entered.
“I hadn’t seen that many Lego displays in years,” she said. “We had a little girl who sewed a quilt with her grandmother. They come to get their premiums and their ribbons and they have the biggest smiles on their faces. I was very humbled and surprised by the education building. I hadn’t seen it that full in years. We also had a lot of paper mache entries and stuff like that. It was very humbling to see the support.”
Valenzuela mentioned this is nothing she did on her own.
“I had a very good team behind me,” she said. “The city stepped up and helped out. They brought in water pumps when the show ring was like a pool. My maintenance crew did an amazing job. We’re getting there, we’re improving year by year. I feel this year was a huge improvement from previous years because people came out and had fun.”
Kody Zenti, president of the Cochise County Fair Association, announced at the ribbon cutting event horse racing would be returning in April and to stay tuned for updates as the racing dates approach.