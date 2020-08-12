DOUGLAS — This is the last week of the Shop Douglas campaign that began July 27 and will end Aug. 14 with the grand prize drawing of a gift basket valued at over $100.
The event, designed to help jump start Douglas’ economy during the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place, is being sponsored by the Douglas Business Network, the Haven of Douglas and KDAP Radio 96.5 FM.
Two gift baskets have already been given to two winners who visited participating businesses during the Shop Douglas event.
Kim Altamirano of Douglas who was registered for the basket following a visit to Classy Cuts & Such, was the first winner of a gift basket.
Maria Soto who had scheduled a photo session for her daughter with Diane’s Photography, was the second winner.
To be entered in the drawing, visit any of one the participating businesses and, depending on your visit, you will be given one or more chances for the grand prize.
Participating businesses in the Shop Douglas campaign are: Agua Life, Borderland Chevy, Blackcrown Entertainment, The Box Fitness Center, Blueberry Cafe, Border Taco, Canvas Prints, Chatitas, Classy Cuts & Such, Diane’s Photography, Filieberto’s, G Water, Metro T-Mobile, the UPS Store, Valdez Plumbing and Remodeling, Verizon, Douglas Realty Group, Guild Mortgage, Farmers Insurance or Long Realty.
“We’re encouraging everyone to get out and shop local,” Ralph Robles of the DBN said. “We want to do what we can to help our small businesses in Douglas and help our local economy.”