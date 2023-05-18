DOUGLAS — Employees of the Southwest Gas Douglas office recently spent several hours on Saturday, April 29, giving back to the Douglas Arc.

According to Bowie Clemons, district manager for Southwest Gas, the company’s BLUE (Building Lives Up Everywhere) volunteer crew donated three raised garden beds, two barrels, potting soil and approximately 50 vegetable plants to the Douglas Arc.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?