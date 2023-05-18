The Southwest Gas Blue Crew who spent several hours April 29 helping out the Douglas Arc. In no order are, Esteban, Nathania, Damian, Aliyana and Lily De La Cruz; Bowie and Jayme Clemons; Alexis Aguirre; Rebecca Noble; Jody Godoy; Bryanna Godoy; Jayden Bode; Arlene Daniel; Gilbert Smith;, Francisco Blanco; Denita and Christopher Marble; Ramon and Sophia Hildago; Sebastian Mindrup; and Rossa Robles.
Esteban De La Cruz and Sophia Hildago put plants in the soil for the Douglas Arc.
Jody Godoy and Jayme Clemons place some plants in the soil April 29.
From left, Jayme Clemons, Sebastian Mindrup, Ramon Hidalgo and Rossa Robles work in the raised flower beds April 29.
DOUGLAS — Employees of the Southwest Gas Douglas office recently spent several hours on Saturday, April 29, giving back to the Douglas Arc.
According to Bowie Clemons, district manager for Southwest Gas, the company’s BLUE (Building Lives Up Everywhere) volunteer crew donated three raised garden beds, two barrels, potting soil and approximately 50 vegetable plants to the Douglas Arc.
Clemons said Southwest Gas has a Fuel for Life campaign that allows employees to annually donate through payroll giving to 501c3 charities selected by an employee committee.
“Last year was the first year we included DArc in that offering,” he said. “Part of that Fuel for Life initiative, we have the BLUE initiative. It’s about fostering a culture of service that inspires our employees to give back to the communities and make a perspective difference in the lives of others. Our employees here really give back. When we are out in the community working, we see the need.”
Clemons said when meeting with DArc officials a need for raised garden beds was expressed for their clients who are wheelchair bound.
Alexis Aguirre, the supervisor for the Douglas office, said an estimated 20 people associated with Southwest Gas showed up and took part in the project.
“We purchased the beds through Tractor Supply,” Aguirre said.
“We are so grateful for the donation from Southwest Gas,” John Vaughn of Douglas Arc said. “It was amazing to see them at work. The individuals that received this donation are outside all the time watering and checking out the plants. This is a hands-on project that was much needed for our guys. Great eye hand coordination therapy is going on and not realizing they are in therapy.
“This is actually giving us ideas of expansion for our group.”
