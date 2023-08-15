Douglas city councilman files complaint with AG’s office after agenda item not discussed

With councilmembers Margaret Morales, left and Michael Baldenegro and Jose Grijalva, right looking on, Frank Palma, a Purple Heart recipient himself receives a Purple Heart proclamation from Mayor Donald Huish, left, at the Aug. 9 Douglas City Council meeting.

 City of Douglas photo

DOUGLAS − A Douglas city councilman has filed a formal complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s office citing a violation of the open meeting law after an addendum item he and two other council members requested be placed on the Aug. 9 Douglas City Council meeting agenda was not allowed to be opened for discussion by Mayor Donald Huish.

Jose Grijalva, councilman for Ward 6 along with fellow council members Michael Baldenegro and Danya Acosta filed the addendum 24 hours prior to the council meeting requesting the removal of the Deputy City Manager Luis Pedroza as City Treasurer and appointing the City's Finance Director Alex Martinez as City Treasurer.

