DOUGLAS − A Douglas city councilman has filed a formal complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s office citing a violation of the open meeting law after an addendum item he and two other council members requested be placed on the Aug. 9 Douglas City Council meeting agenda was not allowed to be opened for discussion by Mayor Donald Huish.
Jose Grijalva, councilman for Ward 6 along with fellow council members Michael Baldenegro and Danya Acosta filed the addendum 24 hours prior to the council meeting requesting the removal of the Deputy City Manager Luis Pedroza as City Treasurer and appointing the City's Finance Director Alex Martinez as City Treasurer.
The item was the final item on the agenda at the Aug. 9 council meeting.
When it came time for the item to be addressed Huish said he didn’t want to sound disrespectful to the three council members who had requested the item be placed on the agenda, but he quoted the city charter, which is found on page 17, Article 4, Section 3, which reads “the mayor with the approval of the council shall appoint an officer who shall have the title of city treasurer who shall be responsible to the city council and shall receive and have custody of all the money in the city and shall keep and save said money and disperse the same only as provided by ordinance.”
Huish said it’s his prerogative as mayor to appoint a city treasurer and he had no desire at this point and time to change this appointment. Huish instead offered to discuss the duties and responsibilities of the city treasurer at a future meeting.
“I wish I would have had more time earlier to get with you and see if we could discuss this in a different manner,” Huish told the three council members.
Baldenegro then asked City Attorney Dennis Fitzgibbons if it would be possible to take the item into executive session for further discussion.
“I don’t think we can go into executive session,” Fitzgibbons said. “Because we only have one city treasurer and because we know who that is, if we were going to go into executive session, we would have had to give him notice — 24 hours before tonight’s meeting. Since this is an open meeting, we did not give him notice. I don’t think it's appropriate and that council can go into executive session to discuss the city treasurer.”
Grijalva then asked Fitzgibbons why he OK'd this to be on the agenda as an action item if the council couldn’t act on it?
“That’s probably my fault,” the city attorney said. “When I saw three council members wanted it on the agenda, I didn’t feel like I had any discretion. Because it came up so late and the choice was trying to get it on (the agenda) 24 hours before the meeting, the language that we used was essentially the language that was used in the document we received, and so I apologize. I felt that since I had three councilmembers ask that this be on the agenda, I felt it needed to be on the agenda. I feel if we have three council members wanting something on the agenda, then we need to place it on the agenda.”
Grijalva then asked the city attorney to look into seeing if any open meeting laws may have been broken by not discussing the matter.
“We announced it and it’s not even on the floor for discussion,” Grijalva said.
“I think it’s being discussed,” Fitzgibbons responded. “The mayor says it's his appointment. He’s not ready to discuss or appoint a new person. So, it’s being discussed. I don’t think we’re violating the open meeting law.”
“It’s not being discussed,” Grijalva said. “We didn’t even bring it up in a motion.”
“It’s the mayor's appointment,” Fitzgibbons replied. “If he’s not willing to make a new appointment or make a removal, it’s his, so I’m not sure there is much else to discuss.”
“That’s fine," Grijalva said. "As long as the public knows what’s going on I’m OK with it."
An email from Grijalva to the Herald/Review after the meeting stated the reasons he, Acosta and Baldenegro wanted to discuss the removal of Pedroza as the city treasurer stemmed from allegations that Pedroza failed to report a budget mistake to the council when it happened and there was no communication on the cuts that took place at the last special meeting in a timely manner. The three council members also felt Pedroza was “wearing too many hats” in that he is also the deputy city manager and that 10-plus years of the finance director being the city manager set a precedent.
“Last night, three city council members were disenfranchised from a discussion, let alone a vote, after placing an item on the agenda with their signatures in compliance with our city charter and municipal code,” Grijalva posted on his Facebook page. “Because of this gross overreach, I filed a complaint to the Arizona Attorney General’s office for violation of Open Meeting Laws. If one person can pick and choose what will be discussed, what will be voted on, and when without a system of checks and balances, we have no democracy in our city.”
The Herald/Review reached out to Huish regarding the complaint. He provided the following statement:
"I was made aware that council member Grijalva has reached out to the Attorney General's Office regarding his concerns about this issue, and it is certainly his right to do so,” the statement reads. “Obviously, if the Attorney General’s Office asks for further information based on council member Grijalva’s concerns, the city will respond accordingly. This item was included as an addendum to the agenda based on a formal written request made by three council members just before the 24-hour posting requirement and was received without any background information. It was added to the already published agenda as requested. The language of the requested agenda item was limiting and not aligned with the process set forth in the city charter related to the appointment of the city treasurer. During the meeting, I called the agenda item, explained my concern related to the language in the city charter and encouraged a future agenda item to discuss the city treasurer position in a general nature. I did not entertain a motion because, given the requested language of the agenda item, I felt doing so would be in violation of the process set forth in the city charter. I have consulted with our legal team and am confident that this item was handled in accordance with Arizona State Statute and Douglas City Charter. I look forward to discussing this item when it can be placed on the agenda in a way that will provide background information so that the public and council members can be fully informed of the intent of such discussion prior to the meeting."
In other action at the meeting the council presented a Purple Heart proclamation to Frank Palma of Douglas, a Purple Heart recipient himself, declaring Monday, Aug. 7 Purple Heart Day in Douglas.
Douglas’ three Little League All-Star teams, two of which were district champions and one a state champion, were also recognized at the meeting and a proclamation declaring Friday, Sept. 1 Gib Dawson Day in Douglas was read.
The council unanimously approved the execution of a donation acceptance agreement for the donation of 80 acres of land to the General Services Administration (GSA) for the construction of the new commercial port of port of entry. The donation acceptance agreement solidifies the city’s commitment to bring the new commercial POE to fruition, further allowing the construction of the facility to continue to be on track with a projected 2028 start date.
Also approved was a resolution accepting $8,170,000.00 in funding from the state of Arizona authorizing the entry into an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the construction of a connector road from Highway 80 to the new commercial port of entry west of Douglas.
Background information on this item states the city of Douglas requested funding from the State of Arizona to help extend a new road to the new commercial port of entry. The Arizona Legislature approved this funding through Senate Bill 1722 in the amount of $8,170,000.00. This funding will be used in conjunction with ADOT, to construct a connector road from State Route 80 to the new commercial POE.