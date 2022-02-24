DOUGLAS — There was an unexpected guest at the Douglas Business Network’s first mixer of the year Friday at Diane’s Photography on G Avenue.
The event attracted an estimated 30-40 people, making it one of the larger turnouts to attend the mixer.
Stuart Douglas, whose great, great-grandfather is James Stuart Douglas, the son of Dr. James Walter Douglas, whom Douglas is named after, made an unexpected appearance along with his partner, Martha Gonzi.
The couple is visiting Cochise County from their homes in Oregon and were in town earlier in the day visiting the Douglas Williams House with local historian Cindy Hayostek.
Following the visit, they strolled down G Avenue, and since Gonzi is an avid photographer, they stopped in at Diane’s Photography, where they were informed of the upcoming mixer.
“It’s kind of deja vu that I am here tonight,” Douglas said. “I heard the word revitalization from your city manager (Ana Urquijo). I feel like this place, Albert, Diane and mostly Camilla, were incredibly instrumental in giving some new energy to the town of Douglas. It was meant to be that I walked in the door today.”
Douglas said he has been to Douglas at least three other times and loves learning more about his heritage with each trip.
“The last visit was about five years ago, and the town definitely was struggling,” he said. “Now we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. But I definitely felt hopeful after meeting Albert and Diane and enjoying time in their beautiful building. There is definitely work in progress that will give Douglas a shot in the arm. Little by little, I sense valuable and much-needed improvements on the horizon.”
Douglas said James Walter Douglas was the one who did most of the mining and was president of Phelps Dodge in Bisbee.
“They ran out of room to process the copper, so he said that is not a problem, went out in the country and found some new land, and that’s kind of what happened,” he said. “Around the smelting of copper for the company, this town sprung up. I feel very honored to be in Douglas and to be here tonight. It’s wonderful to make new friends and see the town now developing slowly, but surely.”
Before Douglas was introduced, Urquijo provided a 20-minute update on plans for the city for the next 10 years and what Douglas residents could envision.
Urquijo shared Mayor Donald Huish’s vision for the future. The council went to a half day retreat and discussed issues pertinent to the city.
“We have really hit the ground running,” she said. “The city manager’s office for the past couple of months has been focused on trying to plan the future for the city of Douglas. I didn’t want to start 2022 without having a clear focus on what the council is focused on and where they felt this community should go if we’re not all looking in the same direction.”
Urquijo said they came up with a collective vision and prioritized some areas that need to be addressed.
“It’s very well-known now that we are steps ahead and as close as we’ve ever been to a commercial port of entry,” she said. “With that, the game is changing in so many areas and in so many of our policy areas.”
Ralph Robles, president of the DBN, recognized the staff at Haven of Douglas for its assistance with the Douglas Kids Fair, adding they were the event’s biggest sponsor.
Robles also recognized Guild Mortgage and CSL Plasma as the DBN’s November and December Businesses of the Month and presented Bruce Whetten of the Herald/Review with his Lifetime Achievement Award, which was announced in October.
“It was an honor to have a surprise guest, Mr. Stuart Douglas, a descendant of our city’s founder,” Robles said. “I feel like if the DBN did not have an event on G Avenue, we would never know who stops by our city randomly. Special thank you to Ana Urquijo for being our special guest speaker and to Jeff Davenport and Catarino Quintana for the outstanding entertainment. Huge thank you to Diane’s Photography for hosting our opening mixer for 2022.”
The mixer was sponsored by Diane’s Photography, Black Crown Entertainment, Chatitas, Blueberry Cafe, Yoshi’s Hot Mess and Catarino Quintana.