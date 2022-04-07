Sponsors sought for community Easter egg hunt

Last year's event, which was held at the Cochise County Fairgrounds, attracted hundreds of children. 

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Ralph Robles, president of the Douglas Business Network, has announced he is trying to host an Easter egg hunt this year but is in need of sponsors.

The event is scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 17, at one of the parks in Douglas.

Robles said he is in need of 2,500 plastic eggs; 2,500 pieces of candy; 30 Easter baskets or more, half for boys, half for girls; prizes and volunteers to help the day before and the day of the event.

Anyone interested may text him at 520-727-1518 or direct message him at the Douglas Business Network Facebook page.

Participating sponsors so far are the Douglas Business Network, ACT Call Center, CSL Plasma, Long Realty and Black Crown Entertainment.



