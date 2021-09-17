St. Vincent de Paul becomes newest member of DBN

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The St. Vincent de Paul on Sixth Street and G Avenue in Douglas became the newest member of the Douglas Business Network.
Ralph Robles, president of the DBN, along with various DBN members, were on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony honoring the new member Sept. 9.
“This is a special day for us as we welcome the St. Vincent de Paul into the DBN,” he said. “We’re happy that you have decided to join us. You all provide a wonderful service to the community.”
Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen was on hand for the event presenting Nancie Ames, president of the St. Vincent de Paul board, with the membership certificate.
“St. Vincent de Paul is a non-profit organization that has been in Douglas since the '50s,” Ames said. “We support the community through our thrift store. We also provide financial assistance to people. We provide food, clothing. Our desire is to help people live in a safe place, a safe environment. By people purchasing things in our thrift store we’re able to offer financial support for them in our hall through case management.
"We provide lunches, we provide food boxes for people. Our goal is to make sure what we receive are gently used items that we can turn around and sell. We ask the people in the community to support us by ensuring that the items we are receiving we can turn around and sell or give away to people.”
Ames says one of the big issues she and her volunteers have had over the years is the dropping off of unsellable or completely trashed items they are unable to sell.
“Just like any other business here in Douglas we have to pay fees at the landfill for items we are unable to sell and after a while, those fees add up,” she said. “We serve not only Douglas but also the other surrounding areas, Pirtleville, Elfrida, Agua Prieta. We’re grateful to be a part of such an amazing community.”
Yoshi’s Hot Mess provided lunch after the ribbon cutting.
For information about St. Vincent de Paul, stop by during store hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations are accepted from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Free lunches are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. Case management is available Tuesday and Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. or call 520-364-3637 or 520-364-7573.