DOUGLAS — In conjunction with National Make a Difference Day Saturday, Oct. 23, an estimated 40 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Bisbee, Douglas and Sierra Vista donated several hours of their time painting the interior and exterior of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store on G Avenue in Douglas.
Donnie Huish Jr., bishop of the Douglas ward, was at SVDP painting along with his four kids Izu, 13, Alitza, 10, Donald, 8, and Willam, 6.
“As part of this community we see there are needs around town,” he said. “Driving by here several different people commented about seeing what we could do to help out. I asked Adam Brake to get in touch with the people here at St. Vincent de Paul to see what we could do to help them in some capacity. He made the contact and found out that there in fact was some help needed; that’s how all this started.”
Brake, who serves as the executive director at the Haven of Douglas, said the Douglas ward had been wanting to do an activity like this for a while, After all that St. Vincent has done to help the residents at Haven, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt this was a good project.
“I was able to get Haven to contribute some of the supplies for today,” he said. “It’s awesome to be able to help out an organization that does so much for our community. Today was a big task but lots of hands make light work. This is the kind of stuff that makes Douglas great because it’s the right thing to do.”
Nancie Ames, president of the St. Vincent de Paul board, said she was pleased by the generosity of the people who drove here from as far as Sierra Vista and Hereford to help out the store she has become fond of over the years.
Ames said her first thought was to put up a fence around the area where illegal dumping of unsellable items continues to be a problem, but after looking into the cost to do such a project she decided to go a different route, which included painting the store.
“We bought the paint and got supplies and here we are,” she said. “We started with the outside and got it painted, then we moved inside. The back of the store is where we have a lot of our clothing. It doesn’t get a bunch of light so we painted it a very bright white, and then on the front inside part of the store we painted it blue and white to match our logo. It looks amazing.”
The church provided donuts, juice and water and SVDP provided volunteers with pizza for lunch.
“This is so amazing,” she said. “I can’t thank these people enough. As Adam himself has said, ‘all it takes is a little bit of effort for people to do things to make Douglas a better place.’ Lots of people have told us how much they love the store and how nice, neat and clean it is. This painting is going to brighten it up a little bit more and hopefully they’ll see that we’re taking a lot of pride in what we’re doing here. We hope it will encourage people to come and shop with us and help us keep this area neat and clean.”
Ames continues to be frustrated by the illegal dumping.
“Mostly we get bad mattresses and box springs, and broken pieces of furniture,” she said. “I think in some cases people think they are giving us something that we can turn around and sell while in other cases they know it’s trash and they don’t want to take it to the dump.”
Ames said she hopes to be able to build that fence around the lot but understands it’s going to take a crew to pull it off.
“We’re trying to set something up,” she said. “Once we do we’ll get the word out on social media.”
Ames said volunteers are also needed at the store even if it’s just a few hours a month.
“The people that are here today are all volunteering to have this building working,” she said. “I’m just so grateful. I would encourage people to get out and volunteer wherever you can.”
For information about St. Vincent de Paul, stop by during store hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations are accepted from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free lunches are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. Case management is available Tuesday and Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. or call 520-364-3637 or 520-364-7573.
You can also visit the St. Vincent de Paul Facebook page.