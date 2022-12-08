DOUGLAS − Owen Crowlie, a Bisbee photographer, has traveled throughout the state taking pictures of stained-glass images that are displayed in various places.
He has visited various local churches in Douglas, the Gadsden Hotel, St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parishs in Bisbee, the St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson as well as several other places throughout the state.
His work is on display this month at The Gallery, located at 625 E. 10th St.
Crowlie, a Bisbee High School graduate, recently graduated with a media arts degree from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.
Owen credits his mom, Colleen Crowlie, for getting him interested in this kind of work.
“She’s always been a big churchgoer,” he said. “We did this project together because she wanted to preserve all the beautiful stained glass we have here.”
Owen said it was about a seven-month project.
“It’s really tricky with these because it's real dark in some of these places,” he said. “You need to have just the right amount of light both inside and outside. We’ve been in some of these places for over an hour waiting for just the right light. I was impressed with the variety that we saw.
Crowlie said he used his Canon D3500 to shoot the project.
“It was a lot of fun doing this project,” he said.
Churches in Douglas that are featured at The Gallery this month are Grace Methodist, First Baptist, First Presbyterian, St. Stephens Episcopal and the Immaculate Conception Church.
Crowlie has a YouTube video of his work which can be found at Windows To The Soul: Stained Glass of Arizona - YouTube.
Crowlie’s photos will be on display the month of December at The Gallery from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
