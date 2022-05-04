DOUGLAS — Aaliyah Montes, a first-grade student at Stevenson Elementary, learned that an essay she had written placed second in the kindergarten through second grade category of the Be Kind’s 2022 Make a Difference Essay Contest.
“We received a total of 697 essays from 12 states, and Aaliyah’s stood out for including so many different members of the community in their idea of writing thank you notes,” said the congratulatory email the school received. “We are so excited for Aaliyah, and they should be proud of her work.”
Montes, 6, the daughter of Diana Huerta of Douglas, attends Lea Pagatpat’s class.
According to Andrea Villalobos, the school counselor at Stevenson Elementary, the school is one of several in the Douglas Unified School District that is affiliated with the Be Kind program. They were invited to take part in the essay contest and schoolwide an estimated 40 essays were submitted, 18 of which were submitted from Stevenson in her division.
“The prompt for the essay had to do with changes they would make in order for their community to be a kinder place,” she said. “Aaliyah was excited when she found out that she had won second place. I read her essay to her class, they cheered for her. Since Aaliyah won, her teacher Ms. Pagatpat will have free access to Be Kind’s premium resources for the next school year.”
Montes said she and some of her friends make cards for others hoping to make them happy.
“Doing that makes us happy,” she said. “I feel if we make cards for other people maybe they can feel happy too.”
Montes said the essay came easy to her because it was about something she likes to do for others.
“I’m happy I won,” she said. “I was surprised.”
She said her favorite part about school every day is being able to write and recess.
“I’d like to thank Ms. Pagatpat for encouraging my daughter and students to write the essays,” Huerta said.
“I want to thank her for the skills Aaliyah has gained in writing and reading because of her. Aaliyah is happy in her class and school. She is proud to have placed and to be representing Stevenson and Douglas, Arizona, with her essay win.”