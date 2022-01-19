DOUGLAS − Twenty-one students from five elementary schools and two junior highs have been invited to compete Thursday in the annual Douglas Unified School District Spelling Bee.
The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the James A. Brenden Auditorium at Douglas High School.
According to event organizer Nicole Mariscal, the event will be open to the public but face coverings, which are in effect for all students, staff and visitors on DUSD premises, will be required of anyone attending the spelling bee, and no one coming from a “positive” household should attend.
The top two spellers from the spelling bee will advance to the Cochise County Spelling Bee, which will be held in February.
Last year’s champion, Alan Miramontes, and runner-up, Diego Duarte, are not among this year’s district spellers.
Participating students are Omar Moran, Vada Gomez and Ileana Duarte from Clawson Elementary; Christian Mungary, Fleurette Tapia and Anabel Johnson from Faras Elementary’ Sivle Rosaot, Marcos Rico Garcia and Remington Prudler from Joe Carlson; Mya Powell, Alfredo Rojas and Samantha Figueroa from Sarah Marley; Jose Durazo, Julisse Olivares and Allen Lopez from Stevenson; Martha Castro, Luis Romo and Daniela Moreno from Paul Huber Middle School; and Jenitza Miramontes, Galilea Peckham and Danika Frisby from Ray Borane Middle School.