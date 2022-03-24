Studio 917 to host exhibit featuring two artists

DOUGLAS — Studio 917 Art Gallery on 917 G Ave. will host an art show April 1-23.
Featuring original art titled "Emotional Content" by Bisbee sketch artist Pablo Pencil and "Geniuses Never Die" by the late Peter Konsterile (1963-2018), the exhibit will kick off with an opening reception 5-9 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
Francis Kiman, also known as Pablo Pencil, graduated with an art degree from the Southeastern Massachusetts Technological Institute. While at school, he loaded trucks for the Boston Ballet, which evolved into a career as a set designer, and he eventually ran his his own company. He moved to New Hampshire, opened an art gallery and design studio, served as the artist in residence for the state and taught in a number of schools. Following an injury, he moved to Bisbee, drew people in bars and political cartoons for area newspapers, creating each image with ink and watercolor pens. His works bring sarcasm, cynicism, humor and energy to his expressive characters and foibles.
Before he passed away in 2018 at the age of 55, Peter Konsterile was a prolific visual artist who received his B.A. from the Minneapolis College of Art & Design. He integrated several visual styles from pop art to abstract expressionism using metaphysical themes and received multiple accolades during his career. He was a committed educator who brought innovation and inspiration to teaching as a professor of art history at the University of Bridgeport, painting consistently on a daily basis. As director of the university's Schelfhaudt Gallery, he produced exemplary exhibitions for the school and the community and was affectionately known as the "art dude."A few of Konsterile's many works show his grasp of the history of abstraction, and his powerful use of brush, dips, spray, patterns and accidents.
Studio 917 Gallery hours are Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.