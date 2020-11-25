DOUGLAS — Ana Samaniego, superintendent of the Douglas Unified School District, provided the school board with an update regarding the number of active COVID-19 cases within the district at a special board meeting that was held telephonically Nov. 19.
Denise Cox, assistant superintendent for DUSD who also serves as the Human Resources Director, reported that as of the board meeting there were 28 positive cases in the DUSD with an additional 20 employees waiting for their results. These numbers do not however reflect the number of positive cases amongst the students.
Following the recommendation from the Cochise County Health department, DUSD sent all students and staff home for a 14-day period from Nov. 17-30 due to a rise in covid cases within the district.
“DUSD is fully operating, everybody is working; we are not shut down,” Samaniego told the board. “All of our students, including those that were attending in a safe learning space, are currently doing their virtual online learning from home.”
The superintendent added that during this period all DUSD staff is working from home and reporting to their supervisor. They are on call and the DUSD human resources department is also in contact with those who have tested positive for COVID and will determine when it is safe for them to return to work.
After the district saw an increase from one to 10 cases within a week, the Cochise County Health Department made the recommendation that DUSD shut down its food service department due to cases being reported from several of the schools.
“Because of the complexity of having to contact trace within the food service department and because food service employees are preparing meals and are around each other without possibly being able to socially distance themselves, it was a little more difficult to do the contact tracing,” Samaniego said.
“The recommendation of the county health department was to shut down the food service department which meant we automatically have to send all students that attend the learning spaces at each school site home because of the inability to feed them breakfast and lunch.”
She said the administration building on 12th Street had multiple cases reported as did several of the schools themselves which were experiencing staff shortages as a result of the pandemic.
“We’ve had several isolated cases reported and what we mean by that is one case is not related to the other,” the superintendent said. “It’s not like two employees contracted covid because they were around each other. They were just totally isolated incidents. After looking at the magnitude of this situation we felt it was best to send everybody home for 14 days.”
The DHS football team was also impacted with several players and coaches also testing positive for COVID-19 and has not played a game since Nov. 3. It is unclear at the moment if the two remaining games scheduled for Dec. 4 vs. Empire and Dec. 10 at Nogales will even be played.
“Some of our employees have already lost loved ones due to this pandemic,” Samaniego shared with the board. “It is the expectation that every staff member must wear a mask (when they are on campus). It is not optional when you are at work and when possible you must socially distance.”
Due to an increase in the number of students attending the learning spaces at each of the schools the board approved the hiring of five temporary staff who will serve as instructional aides at Faras and at Joe Carlson Elementary schools. The new hires will be paid through the CARES Act fund.
“These are not full-time and permanent positions,” Samaniego said. “Once things get better or the funding goes away these positions will go away. These new hires are aware of that.
Samaniego added the hires become effective when school resumes Dec. 1.