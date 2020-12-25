DOUGLAS — Southwest Valley Contractors, the company building the border wall outside Douglas, stopped by the Douglas Fire Department Friday to make a donation of food and toys to the Toys for Tots program.
Casey Lord, the project safety manager for SVC, said the donation was made possible thanks to SVC employees.
“This is our way of giving back and showing our support and appreciation for the community,” he said. “This is something we do every year regardless of where we’re at.”
Lord added, because of COVID-19, he wasn’t sure what to expect as far as donations this year but after seeing what was turned in as far as food, toys and money, he was very pleased.
“We’re all going through difficult times right now and for everyone to step up and pitch in that way was absolutely amazing,” he said. “We know many people are going through some hard times right now, struggling. That’s our ultimate drive, to help out those that may be in need.”
Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, said the SVC donation was very much appreciated and will be distributed to those in need.
“Both the food as well as the toys they donated are going to go a long way towards helping our drive,” he said. “Things have been a little tight this year because of COVID, we have not been able to be out much in public. We’ve had people bring stuff in which has been super helpful. Fortunately we have been able to cover everybody we’ve needed to this year.”