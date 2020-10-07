DOUGLAS - Officials with the Arizona Bureau of Land Management have announced that the Sycamore Fire that had been burning in the Baker Canyon Wilderness Study Area east of Douglas is 100 percent contained but not after charring 119 acres.
BLM Public Affairs Specialist June Lowery said the fire was first reported around 2 p.m. Oct. 1.
Approximately 20 firefighters along with several helicopters battled the blaze fully containing it on Oct. 3.
Lowery stated that at no time during the fire were any homes or structures ever in danger.
According to the BLM website, the Baker Canyon Wilderness Study Area (4,812 acres), is managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The Wilderness Study Area lies 30 miles east of Douglas in Cochise County and is unusually rich in wildlife. It is part of a wildlife corridor connecting ecosystems in Arizona, New Mexico, and Mexico.
Lowery noted the fire appears to be human caused.
Rescission of emergency closure of public lands in Cochise County
The BLM Gila District announced on Monday it has rescinded a temporary emergency closure of public lands within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) in Cochise County.
The rescission area includes the area north of Highway 90 to Horsethief Wash, east of the administrative road across the river and the riparian area on approximately 100 acres.
“A recent evaluation of the area determined that post-fire conditions have stabilized and no longer present a danger to persons using the area trails, and the restrictions are no longer necessary,” said Tucson Field Manager Jayme Lopez.
The 90 Fire was reported on July 12, on the north side of Highway 90, near the entrance to the SPRNCA. The fire burned 216 acres.