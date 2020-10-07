DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network in conjunction with the Texas Roadhouse out of Sierra Vista treated approximately 40 of Douglas’ first responders to lunch Oct. 1.
The event took place in the lobby of Borderland Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.
Ralph Robles of the DBN said many Douglas residents eat at the Texas Roadhouse when they are in Sierra Vista and so he reached out to the manager Saul Pichardo to see if there was a way they would come to Douglas and feed our first responders.
“They agreed to come down and provide a meal at no charge,” Robles said. “We need to give a big shout out to Texas Roadhouse for doing this.”
Members of the Douglas police and fire departments as well as the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office showed up for the free lunch which consisted of barbecue chicken, pulled pork, corn and rolls.
Mayor Donald Huish and interim city manager Dawn Prince were even in attendance.
“The food was delicious,” Robles added. “Many people have remarked how much they like their rolls. Our goal was to say thank you to our first responders for all that they do and let them know that we support them.”
Tracy Teas, the store marketer for the Sierra Vista Texas Roadhouse said, “Texas Roadhouse takes pride in partnering with the local community. Douglas is part of that community. When Ralph asked if we would be willing to partner with him to feed the Douglas first responders the answer was simply ‘yes’. We look forward to partnering with Borderland Chevrolet Buick GMC again next month.”
David Rose, a lieutenant with the Douglas Police Department said he and his officers really appreciated the luncheon.
“I thought it was great. I know we all appreciated it,” he said. “The food was delicious. The gesture itself, I thought was nice. Everyone who was there to eat lunch really enjoyed it and were happy about it.”
Rose has eaten at the Texas Roadhouse before and is aware of the quality of food they serve.
“We really appreciate Ralph and the Texas Roadhouse for doing this,” the lieutenant added. “It was nice to see all the different first responders in one room like that. I thought all the agencies were well represented. I thought it was great.”
Robles plans on having another luncheon in the future where he will honor all the nurses who have been working so hard trying to keep our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t have a date set for that as of yet,” he said. “But we want to put something together to recognize and thank them.”