DOUGLAS — An out-of-town artist who recently relocated to Douglas has some rather unique pieces of art on display throughout December at The Gallery, located at 625 10th St., next to the U.S. Post Office.
Eric Braverman recently held an exhibit opening for his selection which he is calling the “Last Supper Museum.” The exhibit includes more than 55 Last Supper exhibits and is “guarded” by two full-fitted suits of armor.
“I was born in Buffalo, New York, but have lived my whole adult life in Phoenix until I moved down here to the Douglas area,” he said. “We consider this place ‘The Disneyland of the Wilderness.’ I’ve been to Portal many times as well as the other side of Ramsey Canyon because I was in caving with the National Forest Service. When Phoenix got to be too much for me (I lived in a farming area), I wanted to relocate to the safest place with the best weather in America, and that’s the Douglas area. We moved here in March.”
Braverman recently purchased the old pharmacy building on the corner of 11th Street and G Avenue that up until a few months ago was a flower shop. He said while walking around town and getting to know people, he stopped by The Gallery and was informed that it did not have a show for December.
“So, I offered to share my collection of my Last Supper Museum,” he said. “I started collecting Last Supper displays in 1972 after seeing a very scary Last Supper in a wax museum in Phoenix. And now I have the largest and most noted collection in the world. I hope to put it downtown and help augment things like Art Car World, which is a world-class museum that not enough people know about. Most of these ideas come from the art world itself.”
Following some much-needed repairs to his recently-acquired building, Braverman plans on opening a more elaborate Last Supper Museum and also turning it into an art and music center for the youth in the area.
“I want them to have something to do and something to learn about art and music after school and on the weekends,” he said. “I’ve been in the music industry for about 35 years, but more on the creative development side. I’ve developed DVDs and books under Universal Studios to going all around the world. I’ve worked in 50 states and 50 countries bringing rock tours and creating development album covers, writing songs, management, whatever a hard-rock band might need.”
Braverman said he plans on doing Last Supper competitions with area high schools with the winners receiving cash scholarships.
“The winners will also have their work become a permanent part of our collection,” he said. ” I also plan on taking this collection to other areas for others to see and enjoy.”
Braverman said he has a Last Supper Suits of Armor collection, which was too big to bring into The Gallery; instead, he just brought two pieces.
“These particular pieces are crusader suits of armor,” he said. “These guys would wear these and go on crusades to get the Holy Grail pallets from the Last Supper, which they never found. These are solid steel parts. These two are here because they represent the medieval suits of armor that were involved in the last supper.”
Braverman also became involved with Nathan Darus and the DHS band and is accepting donations at his exhibit at The Gallery, which will go to the Douglas High School Music Department.
“My child plays the tuba for Mr. Darus,” he said. “We went to a parent meeting for the band. When I got there, I found out there was zero percent support for the arts and music. There was no booster club so we started one. I had their jazz band here for our opening to get them some exposure, but to also expose this gallery to young people.
“The logo for this city states ‘Embracing our Heritage, Advancing our Future,’ and for some reason neither of those things are being done here. That’s my mission. That’s why this museum exhibit was put in here. That’s why we bought the building and want to help the Douglas High School Music Department.”
The Last Supper exhibit can be viewed every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no admission fee.