DOUGLAS —It’s been noted dogs have a way of calming people during stressful times in their lives. COVID-19 has impacted many people this year young and old, both physically as well as mentally.
Corinna Moen, the principal at Clawson Elementary on Seventh Street, stated this year has been such a challenging year for her students, staff, everyone really, and she wanted to do something to help ease the anxieties, the stress, the fear that many of her students and staff have been feeling.
“While we are teaching virtually and students are learning online, our schools are still open to students who need a safe space to learn,” she said. “I had read about how some schools have started using therapy dogs to help during this time with so many challenges. This prompted me to enlist the help of our school counselor, Elizabeth Hooper, in helping me research if there were any groups that were in our area who were willing to come down to Douglas. After sharing my idea with (DUSD Superintendent) Mrs. (Ana) Samaniego, who gave us the green light, Mrs. Hooper was able to find GO TEAM Therapy Dogs out of Sierra Vista.”
According to its Facebook page, “the GO TEAM Therapy Dogs are a nonprofit organization dedicated to placing well trained certified therapy dog teams in programs that provide comfort and caring through a canine-human bond. Our special volunteers serve in a wide variety of settings including assisted living homes, libraries, schools, hospitals, helping victims in distress, working with our servicemen, first responders and anywhere therapy/comfort dogs are needed.”
The Sierra Vista group is a part of an international organization that began in 2012 and has active handler/therapy dog teams working in states across the U.S., including Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. They even have a team in South Korea.
Moen stated that after sharing the idea with her staff during a meeting and seeing how excited and happy they were with just the idea that there was a chance to have therapy dogs come to campus she knew they needed to find a way to make it happen.
“I am so thankful and appreciative to all the handlers and the dogs from GO TEAM Therapy Dogs for their visit,” the principal said. “When they walked into the MPR (multipurpose room) where our students were I could just feel all the anxieties, the stress, the fear just melt away. The laughter, the hugs, the kisses, the belly rubs, the conversations it was the comfort, the love, the joy that our students, staff and teachers were needing. For a moment while the kids and the teachers were sitting on the floor, talking, hugging, laughing with the dogs it felt and sounded like school. No screens, no technology, just interactions, learning and joy. I just want to thank everyone from GO TEAM Therapy Dogs for coming and bring so much joy and laughter to our Clawson students and staff.”
Melissa Mischka and her dog Nugget was one of the 11 therapy dogs that came to spend some time with the kids.
“Today was so much fun,” she said. “The purpose of these dogs is to bring happiness to anyone they make contact with. Right now, with everything going on in the world, these dogs can come in and help remove some of that stress.”
Mischka said the chapter she is associated with is based in Sierra Vista and they will travel anywhere in southern Arizona.
Training a dog to be a therapy dog begins with its personality, she said adding that can take six months to a year of dedicated training.
“The socializing and things like that comes down to your dogs personality,” she said. “It’s then a matter of getting them out into the public where they can do what they’re trained for.”
Each therapy dog lives with its handler.
“They are a part of our family,” she said. “For some of us, including myself, today was our first major event. COVID has really limited some of the things we want to do. Being a part of this program is huge.”
Michael Page and his wife Tamara, are two of the senior members of GO TEAM Therapy Dogs.
Tamara said they were part of an obedience training program and a woman who was one of the trainers founded the GO TEAM which has been in existence for over six years.
“We talked about it amongst ourselves and decided to have our dogs become therapy dogs,” she said. “We started to train them with their program and it just took off from there.”
The couple said there are many different breeds and sizes of dogs in the program.
“They have to be one-year old and up and they have to pass what is called the K-9 Good Citizen test,” Tamara said. “Once they have those they can apply for the GO TEAM program.”
Clawson’s school counselor Elizabeth Hooper stated the presence of the therapy dogs instantly brought comfort, social and emotional support, and joy.
“We at Clawson enjoyed having the dog team here at our school and thank them profusely for taking the time to visit,” she said. “Each handler was kind, encouraging, and amazing to work with and the therapy dogs were well-trained and very sweet.”
For more about GO TEAM Therapy Dogs visit their website GoTeamDogs.org or Facebook page GO TEAM Therapy Dogs — Arizona | Facebook