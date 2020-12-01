DOUGLAS — The Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11, with assistance from the St. Vincent de Paul of Douglas and Safeway in Tucson, saw to it a free, hot Thanksgiving meal was available to those in need this year.
Scott Babicky of the American Legion said he was having a hard time getting turkeys this year for the legion’s annual event. Nancie Ames and Allison Vigil, daughters of the late former Douglas mayor Elizabeth Ames and volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul, 543 G Ave. in Douglas, came to the rescue by donating turkeys as well as some additional meal kits they had received from Safeway in Tucson, allowing the American Legion event to proceed.
Legion members donated some additional items, making a complete Thanksgiving meal that included the traditional pumpkin pie.
In years past people could eat their meal inside the legion. With COVID-19 restrictions in place this year the meals were placed inside food containers on a table outside of the legion. People were able to walk or drive up to the legion and pick up however many meals they needed.
“I really want to thank St. Vincent de Paul for helping us out this year,” Babicky said. “Without their help this would have been really difficult to put on this year.”
Babicky said an estimated 200 meals were donated this year, down considerably from years past. He believes the coronavirus may have affected the outcome. He stated this is the 13th consecutive year the Fred Hilburn post has been able to provide a hot meal on Thanksgiving. With all that is going on in regards to COVID-19, that almost didn’t happen this year.
“We understand there are people in need and that’s why we’re here, to help out if we can,” he said.
Ames said Safeway stores throughout the country have a program called Turkey Bucks which allows shoppers to donate $1, $5 or $10.
“Those funds go to put together these turkey dinners which includes a pre-cooked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a package of rolls,” Ames said. “Each meal should feed six to eight people. Safeway puts these boxes together and then makes them available to different organizations.”
According to Ames, in the past Douglas would usually receive 40-60 meals from Safeway. This year, those numbers increased to 300 due to some Tucson organizations not being open to provide a Thanksgiving meal.
Thanks to the additional donations St. Vincent de Paul was able to have two days of turkey dinner distributions at their facility on G Avenue, provide dinner boxes to the Haven of Douglas and also assist the American Legion.
“We’re happy we’re able to assist the American Legion in putting on their annual dinner on Thanksgiving day,” Ames said. “We are so thrilled we were able to do this. I don’t see this happening in the future. I don’t see Tucson being shut down this time next year and I imagine a lot of these meals will stay in Tucson. It’s through the gratitude of the citizens of Tucson that we are able to do this.”
Ames stated her mom would be very happy knowing what they were able to accomplish this year during a very difficult time for many.
“To me, this is serving the lord,” she said. “This is what we’ve been asked to do and that’s to feed the hungry and clothe the naked.”
St. Vincent has been a part of Douglas since 1956 and there is a long legacy of people in the community who have given to it.
“We depend on them,” Ames said. “It’s through their donations we are able to give back to others. It’s an honor and a joy to be able to do this.”
One of those volunteers Thanksgiving day was Luis Moreno, a U.S. Marine veteran who resides in Phoenix but was in Douglas checking on things at his mother Libby’s home while she was in a Tucson hospital recovering from an illness. Since they were unable to spend Thanksgiving as a family he and his girlfriend decided to stop by the legion and give back to the community.
“This time of year is a lot more meaningful right now because something we take for granted every day is not at my fingertips any more,” he said. “That sense of community and support for one another is something I don’t see in Scottsdale. With the military I have been away during holidays before but this year is different. I wasn’t just raised by my mom, I was raised by this community and to be able to come down here and give back, means a lot.”