The Douglas Cowbelles had a float in the parade. Titus Smith is on the horse; Gideon Smith is on the saddle; the two girls are Ella and Sadie Smith; Illiana Smith, president of the Cowbelles, is wearing the cowboy hat waving to the crowd; and Sue Krentz is wearing the Santa hat.
The Douglas Unified School District had several nicely decorated floats in the Christmas parade Nov. 26.
Douglas High School's spirit line performed at the tree lighting event and the parade.
Spike and Spikette also attended both events, drawing cheers from the crowd.
The Christmas tree at the 10th Street Park is officially lit and will remain so through Christmas.
This float is from Paul Huber Middle School.
Miss Douglas Days Samantha Amaya waves to the crowd during the Nov. 26 parade.
One of the 40 plus floats in the Christmas parade.
The Grinch was a common appearance at the Christmas parade.
Miss Douglas Days Teen Naiema Rivera waves to the crowd.
The Douglas Tailgaterz Truck Club had several vehicles in the Christmas parade.
Santa Claus was the final float of the parade, officially signaling the start of Douglas' holiday season.
DOUGLAS — Thousands of Douglas residents lined the streets of G Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, for Douglas’ annual Christmas Light Parade that kicked off the holiday season.
The evening light parade followed the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which took place prior to the parade at the 10th Street Park.
More than 40 entries were in the parade. The theme was “A Wholehearted Whoville Holiday,” featuring the Grinch.
People of all ages lined the streets hoping to see the decorated floats, gather as much candy as possible that was being thrown and, of course, see Santa Claus, who was in the final float of the parade.
“Next to Santa, I really liked seeing the Grinch,” 8-year-old Pedro Leon said. “I can’t wait for Christmas.”
The parade had two gaps due to the distance of some of the floats but that didn’t stop the excitement and anticipation of those at the parade as they waited to see what float was coming next.
The tree lighting ceremony featured performances by the Douglas High School spirit line and recognized the Douglas Williams House on 10th Street as well as all the community churches in Douglas that help make Douglas the special community it is.
Due to family obligations Mayor Donald Huish was not at the parade in person but did record a virtual message to the citizens of Douglas that was played at the tree lighting ceremony.
“This time, in our society, we find many conflicts not only here in Douglas but our state, our nation and unfortunately in the whole world,” Huish said. “We need to do a better job of being kind and more tolerable of each other. It’s OK to have different ideas. Together we make Douglas special. We need to not take personally the differences that we have but we need to be able to show unity and commitment to the betterment of Douglas. I wish you all a wonderful time this Christmas season. May you have fond memories with family members. For those of you who have lost family members this year my heart goes out to you. There will be an empty chair at your table this Christmas Day. Never forget those memories they have left us, that heritage, that commitment to excellence, that they have taught us all to be able to become a better community.”
