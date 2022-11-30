DOUGLAS — Thousands of Douglas residents lined the streets of G Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, for Douglas’ annual Christmas Light Parade that kicked off the holiday season.

The evening light parade followed the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which took place prior to the parade at the 10th Street Park.

