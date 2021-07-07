DOUGLAS — Veteran’s Memorial Park on Eighth Street was packed Sunday as thousands of Douglas residents along with some out of town guests celebrated the Fourth of July.
Many expressed joy and satisfaction in seeing things getting back to a sense of normalcy.
“It’s nice to see so many people out enjoying themselves and having fun,” Douglas resident Domingo Castillo said. “We need this.”
Families gathered at the park after the parade on Saturday, had picnics and visited with others while watching the youth participate in some of the activities put on by the Douglas Park and Leisure Services Department.
The crowd size doubled from Saturday to Sunday and by Sunday evening it had doubled once again as families were looking for space to ignite their own fireworks while waiting for the big show to begin.
David Lewis, a pyrotechnician for the Utah-based Lantis Fireworks and Lasers, was on hand to shoot off the display in Douglas.
Last year he along with his co-worker, Michael Groves, came down from Florence for the event. This year Groves remained in Florence where he ignited that display while Lewis, accompanied by his wife, Jamie, and brother, Christian, were in Douglas.
The three-person crew began setting up the racks for the fireworks on Saturday and on Sunday connected the wiring and inserted the shells into the ignition tubes.
An estimated 550 fireworks lit up the sky over Douglas. The show lasted approximately15 minutes.
Lewis admitted he was a little nervous about working without Groves but felt he was trained well. He said it was “nerve racking and exciting” at the same time.
“I want to put on a good show and keep my crew safe at the same time,” he said.
Freddy Easterbrooks, who served in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Army for eight years, was out with his family and friends enjoying the Fourth of July.
“This is a very special time of year for me and my family,” he said. “It feels great being out celebrating our nation’s independence. I fought for that flag.”
Easterbrooks admitted that while he was happy to be celebrating he was annoyed when he saw the U.S. flag at Veteran’s Memorial Park remained up throughout the evening Saturday without a light being displayed on it, which is protocol if flying the flag at night.
“That flag is supposed to have a light on it at night,” he said. “You can fly the colors all day but you need to take it down when the sun comes down. Seeing no light on that flag really bugs the ... out of me. I fought for that flag. That is not right. I’ve seen that flag with no light for years.”
Easterbrooks served in the military along with his two brothers, Alex and Roberto. He says he and his family take pride in knowing they have fought for this country.
Officials with the Douglas Fire Department said on Monday they were happy to report there were no Fourth of July related injuries or incidents over the weekend.