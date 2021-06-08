DOUGLAS — Three new Miss Douglas Days queens for 2021-22 have been selected.
A crowning ceremony for new queens Jimena Lamarid, Stephanie Amaya and Jiselle Arciniega was held Friday at the Douglas Williams House on 10th Street. Friday’s ceremony brought an end to the two-year reign of Vianca Armenta and Jael Moreno, who proudly served as Miss Douglas Days and Miss Douglas Days Teen an additional year when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s pageant.
Following a series of online interviews and events for this year’s contestants that stretched out over a period of several weeks, Lamadrid was selected the new Miss Douglas Days queen. Jimena is a full-time student at Cochise College and plans on attending the University of Arizona in the future, eventually attending medical school. She serves as the vice president of Service for Club Trio, has helped to clean up streets and highways throughout her community and has helped make toy baskets for the holiday seasons for orphans and participated in the Relay for Life.
“I always like being a part of the community and being involved and being Miss Douglas Days allows me to continue doing that just in a different capacity,” Lamadrid said. “I’m really looking forward to the upcoming year, getting out there and doing more community service projects in person.”
Amaya is the new Miss Douglas Days Teen. She is captain of the DHS swim team, secretary for Key Club, secretary for FFA and treasurer of her senior class. She has helped clean up the local cemetery as a part of her community service.
“I’m also excited about getting out there this year and representing this great community,” Amaya said. “Having the pageant done through Zoom this year was different but I’m happy I won and am looking forward to working with these two young ladies. This is going to be a great adventure.”
A new queen was added this year. Arciniega has the honor of being Douglas’ first Miss Douglas Days Jr Teen. She is a freshman at Douglas High School and on the DHS varsity spirit line. She has a 4.0 GPA and has been involved with Girl Scouts, volleyball and soccer. She has donated teddy bears to children in hospitals, donated money to the Douglas Food Bank and helped with the Pirtleville Fire Department Christmas events.
Caitlyn Kramer, one of the directors for the Miss Douglas Days pageant and the 2019-20 National All-American Miss, said putting this year’s pageant together was more challenging than in previous years because of COVID-19.
“Having had to reign last year as a national title holder during a pandemic, I took what I learned from that and applied it to here, allowing us to have a successful pageant where we were able to do it virtually,” she said. “Fortunately we were able to get judges. I think it went really well.”
Kramer said the addition of Miss Douglas Days Jr Teen was made after the 2019 pageant as several young ladies in the 12-14 age group asked if they could run for the teen division, which is for girls ages 15-17.
“We saw there was enough interest and felt we could successfully add this crown and help them learn different skills,” she said. “I’m really excited to have all three of these young ladies. I think they are going to do a really good job.”
In her farewell remarks as Miss Douglas Days, Armenta thanked everyone who has been involved in helping the Miss Douglas Days organization pageant grow.
“What started out as a one-year reign for 2019 slowly turned into a two-year reign where we had to be creative and use our platform from home and be active as title holders through social media during the pandemic,” she said. “It has been an amazing experience and I am forever grateful to have experienced it all with my amazing sister, Queen Jael.
“Going into this pageant I really just wanted to try something new and get out of my comfort zone, but now as I say goodbye, I am leaving with so much more than just a new experience, but lifetime memories and a whole sequence of experiences that will be helpful to me for the rest of my life. This title taught me what it truly is to be a young woman in a small community and to take leadership and use my voice for the good of my hometown. I discovered parts of myself that I probably never would have known if it wasn’t for the last minute getting on stage and performing or speaking in front of a crowd.
“Becoming a role model and example to the young ones of the community is such a beautiful feeling and a great motivation to do more and do better for the community. I am honored to have been part of such a great organization. I am even more honored to crown the new queen for 2021. The title is now yours, may you all wear this crown and sash with pride and honor to know that your unique personality will represent Douglas beautifully.”
Moreno thanked her family and friends who have supported her along the way.
“Thank you to the sponsors and to the Douglas community who were always there to cheer me on,” she said. “This past year was different for everyone even with a global pandemic. We were still able to stay connected and continue to inspire young girls in our community. Thank you to the Miss Douglas Days Organization for giving me the opportunity to represent Douglas. Vianca, thank you for being such an amazing sister queen. We met new people and experienced new things together. I’m glad I was able to share all that with you. Caitlyn, thank you for always being in touch with us, making sure if we needed anything thank you for being an amazing director! To the new Miss Douglas Days Teen remember to inspire and always represent Douglas with pride.”
The three new Miss Douglas Days queens say they are excited about their roles as Douglas’ ambassadors and look forward to getting out and promoting the community.