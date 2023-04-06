DOUGLAS − Following a successful unveiling of its new Western wear clothing line, Tilted Luck has opened a store in Douglas.

Located at 1054 North G Ave. inside the Gadsden Hotel building on the corner of 11th Street and G Avenue, Titled Luck officially opened for business on Friday, March 31, and took part in the Energize Douglas event that was held that evening.

