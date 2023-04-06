DOUGLAS − Following a successful unveiling of its new Western wear clothing line, Tilted Luck has opened a store in Douglas.
Located at 1054 North G Ave. inside the Gadsden Hotel building on the corner of 11th Street and G Avenue, Titled Luck officially opened for business on Friday, March 31, and took part in the Energize Douglas event that was held that evening.
Joseph Zajicek, the owner and founder of Titled Luck, is a former Douglas Police officer who now works for the Harlingen, Texas, Police Department where he is a K-9 officer and a member of the SWAT team. He unveiled a new clothing line of T-shirts, polo shirts and caps he developed last year.
“Titled Luck clothing is a brand I made down in south Texas,” Zajicek said in a previous article that appeared in the Herald/Review. “It is not only the name of the company but also more of a lifestyle. I don’t necessarily believe in true luck, but I do believe the harder you work the more you can tilt luck in your favor. That’s why we have the tilted horseshoe.
"Nobody is perfect, we all work as hard as possible and definitely hard work pays off and it’s definitely shown here. I wanted to show the luck, the horseshoe, the legacy behind the horseshoe and that Western style, adding my own little spin on it. Tilted Luck clothing is for those who make their own luck and know that hard work pays off.”
Zajicek said ever since his unveiling at the Cochise County Fair there has been tremendous support shown throughout his online site. After careful consideration, he decided to open a store in Douglas that will employ five people and be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“This is the first brick and mortar store that I’ve opened,” he said. “I’m featured in a couple of other stores, but this is the first actual Titled Luck store. I’m coming back to the roots of where I’m from.”
Zajicek said the Gadsden Hotel is known for its Western culture and he found it fitting to have his shop in such a place.
“There is so much Western history here,” he said. “Old-0time cowboys riding their horses up these stairs. This is a perfect place for us.”
Zajicek has added some new clothing items since the fair.
“We have some new designs, boot cut pants, button-down Western shirts, knives and jewelry that have that Western theme and style,” he said. “People can still order online and have it shipped here if they want,” he said. “We will hold it for them, and they can pick it up here.”
Zajicek plans on having the official grand opening in May, which will include a bigger celebration.
Zajicek is the son of Tanya and the late Douglas Police officer Jose Duarte, who passed away in September following a seven-year battle with cancer. He says his law enforcement family in Texas has been very understanding of what he’s doing and why he’s doing it, which has been a blessing.
For information on Tilted Luck visit the website at Tilted Luck Clothing Company or the Facebook page, Tilted Luck Clothing | Facebook.
