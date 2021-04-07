Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 men wanted for murder in North Dakota

DOUGLAS — A Douglas Police Department traffic stop, approximately 100 yards from the U.S./Mexico border, resulted in the arrest of two men wanted in Bismarck, North Dakota, for a homicide.
According to a press release from the DPD, at 8:20 p.m. on April 1, a DPD officer, who is not being identified by DPD Police Chief Kraig Fullen, stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Pan American Avenue as it was moving toward the Douglas Port of Entry.
“A wants/warrants check revealed that the passenger, identified as Kevin Cornelius Hartson, was wanted for homicide out of Bismarck, North Dakota,” the release states. “The officer requested for additional officers to respond and given the proximity to the border, notified Customs and Border Protection of the stop, requesting for southbound traffic to be halted.”
The release states officers proceeded to adapt their tactics to a felony stop given the circumstances and ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle with both parties complying.
The DPD officers directed any remaining occupants out of the car, and although the officer had not seen anyone else in the car during the initial contact, movement was observed in the rear seat of the car at which time a third occupant, identified as Devante Dequan Evans, exited the vehicle and was detained without incident.
“Evans was also wanted for homicide out of Bismarck,” the release states.
Hartson and Evans, both from Detroit, allegedly entered an apartment around 11 p.m. on March 28, shooting and killing a 26-year-old man from Bismarc, and injuring another 29-year-old man also from Bismarck, according to authorities.
Evans is accused of murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and wearing a mask during the commission of a criminal offense. Hartson is accused of murder.
“I am proud of the work Bismarck Police have done, and the hard work they continue to put into this case,” Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said on the department’s Facebook page. “I am additionally thankful for the Douglas police officer that turned a traffic stop into an arrest of two violent criminals, in order to bring closure to a grieving family.”
Both men are being held at the Cochise County jail in Bisbee awaiting extradition back to North Dakota.