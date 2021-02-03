Travel restrictions with Mexico extended for 11th straight month

DOUGLAS — Travel restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico have been extended for the 11th consecutive month.
The restrictions have been extended for 30 days each month since they were implemented on March 21, 2020, and were previously scheduled to expire Jan. 21.
“In order to continue to prevent the spread of #COVID, the US, Mexico, Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Feb. 21,” a tweet from the Department of Homeland security said. “We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus.”
U.S. citizens and permanent residents don't fall under the travel restriction, and are free to travel to and from Mexico. Anyone seeking a tourist or border-crossing visa to enter the U.S. is not allowed however.
“It is very disappointing to have the border crossing restrictions continue for another month,” Douglas’ Mayor Donald Huish said. “These ongoing restrictions, coupled with the halting of the wall construction, will have a negative economic impact on local businesses and city revenue. The recent proposed federal legislation to deal with the economic woes of border communities resulting from the border crossing restrictions will be helpful but it will not be enough should the border crossing restrictions continue into spring and summer.”
Border crossing numbers released recently by the Bureau of Transportation show that crossings have fluctuated since the restrictions were implemented.
In December, 43,297 pedestrians and 75,663 personal vehicles crossed through the Douglas Port of Entry, the third-highest numbers since the restrictions were implemented.
COVID-19 numbers released by the Cochise County Health Department recently show there have been 765,083 cases in Arizona, 10,484 of which are in Cochise County.