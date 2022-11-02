No matter where he goes, Douglas High mascot Spike is always a popular attraction. He gets his picture taken with sisters Zuelyka and Aytanna Espinosa, ages 3 and 2, Monday at Douglas' Trunk or Treat event.
Photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Emilio Lopez, 3, placed second in the costume contest.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
City officials are reporting 4,200 people attended the Trunk or Treat event in Douglas Monday evening.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Stevenson Elementary fifth-grader JP Gutierrez dressed as Pinocchio Monday at the school's Trunk or Treat event.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Stevenson first-grader Antolela Blanco gets her treat at one of the 40 trunks that were set up Monday at Stevenson Elementary.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Sixteen-month-old Liam Lopez came to the Trunk or Treat dressed as Cookie Monster.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Cristiano Franco, 2, is excited as he plays a game of ring toss at Douglas' Trunk or Treat event.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Aiden Lopez, 4, checks his bucket, making sure the treat is in there before leaving the Douglas Youth Coalition Haunted House on F Avenue Monday night.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Walmart was a top place to get candy Monday night at Douglas' Trunk or Treat event.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Douglas Police Officer Diane Duarte gives some candy to 2-year-old Alberto Cuen Monday at Douglas' Trunk or Treat event.
Bruce Whetten Herald Review
Jaylene Samaniego, 6, grabs a hand full of candy from one of the boxes Monday at Douglas' Trunk or Treat event.
DOUGLAS — Thousands of Halloween trick or treaters from both sides of the border converged on Douglas Monday night trying to get as much candy as their bags would hold.
Officials with the Douglas Fire and Police departments stated Tuesday morning that things were quiet Halloween night, and other than the usual calls for service there were no Halloween-related EMS calls reported.
At Copper King Stadium, the annual Trunk or Treat event took place. Sixteen trunks were lined up along the fence with candy for trick or treaters.
“This is so cool,” 12-year-old Damian Valdez said. “Look at how much candy I got. Some of these people were handing out handfuls.”
In addition to the trunks there were games for the kids, a juggling show by James Reed and a costume contest.
City officials reported that 4,200 people attended the event Monday.
Prior to the Trunk or Treat various schools held Halloween events Monday.
Stevenson Elementary hosted a Trunk or Treat earlier that afternoon. Forty trunks were present.
Jacqueline Gamez’s Mermaid Trunk was voted the Best Trunk by event judges.
There were numerous haunted houses taking place around town and trick or treaters were wandering the streets of Douglas looking for houses where candy was being handed out.
The Douglas Community Coalition on F Avenue hosted its Second Annual Haunted House and costume contest.
Event organizer Ralph Robles said an estimated 200 people passed through his haunted house and hundreds of pieces of candy and drug abuse information was handed out.
Robles said his group partnered with Armistades, the Lobos Locos Car Club and had help from the Douglas Youth Group of the DCC which helped organize and make the haunted house possible.
“I know there is school tomorrow, but I don’t care, I’m having too much fun being out here with my friends,” Cesar Rivera said.
Winners of the Trunk or Treat Costume Contest were:
0-3 years sponsored by Dairy Queen
1st place: Santiago Hurtado, Ice Cream man
2nd place: Emilio Lopez, Lion in Cage
3rd place: Camilia Nieblas, grapes
4-8 years sponsored by APS
1st place: Manuel Cruz, trick or treat
2nd place: Sabastain Guiterrez, Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback)
3rd place: Paulina Molina, Selena
9-13 years sponsored by Dairy Queen
1st place: Kevin Gutierrez, Nacho Libre
2nd place: Adriel Perez, The Mask
3rd place: Sebastian and Mily, Starbucks
14-17 years sponsored by Dairy Queen
1st place: Aryhan Laborin, Pinata
2nd place: Armando Lopez, Green Goblin
3rd place: Zayret Lopez, Coraline
18+ sponsored by the city of Douglas
1st place: Jesus Robles, Maytag Man
2nd place: Garret Greenwood, Dracula
Family sponsored by Southwest Gas
1st place: Moreno-Higuera Roxana, Eric, Ayden, Oziel, Mario Bros. Family
