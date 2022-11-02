DOUGLAS — Thousands of Halloween trick or treaters from both sides of the border converged on Douglas Monday night trying to get as much candy as their bags would hold.

Officials with the Douglas Fire and Police departments stated Tuesday morning that things were quiet Halloween night, and other than the usual calls for service there were no Halloween-related EMS calls reported.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?