DOUGLAS — Hundreds of trick-or-treaters were out and about Sunday hitting local businesses and homes trying to get as much candy as they could on Halloween night.
Many families expressed relief at being able to begin getting some semblance of normalcy as Douglas attempts to bounce back from what many are describing as a difficult COVID-19 period.
“This is amazing,” Jessica Acuna said. “I’m surprised at just how many families are out tonight.”
Several businesses around town handed out candy and the Douglas Tailgaterz Truck Club set up in a vacant lot next to Southeaster Arizona Behavioral Health Services, giving out candy to those who stopped by.
Officials with the Douglas Fire Department report they had several calls Sunday but none of them were Halloween related.
“DPD was also busy, however, nothing Halloween related,” said Jamilette Barrios, public information officer for the DPD.
“We needed this,” Samantha Tanabe said. “It seems like everyone’s out and having fun.”
After taking last year off due to COVID-19, the city of Douglas hosted its annual Trunk or Treat followed by a movie night Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.
“I believe that this year's event was a great success,” said Elizabeth Daniel, recreation director for the city of Douglas. “After taking the year off because of the pandemic it was a great way to unite the community. It brought many smiles and happiness back to the public. We were able to not only have a great turnout for Trunk or Treat but also include a movie in the park that complimented the event. In total, we had about 3,000 people join us for both events. We want to say a great big thank you to all trunkers, sponsors, volunteers, entertainment and the community for making our 2021 Trunk or Treat gloriously spooktacular.”
Daniel reports there were 18 trunkers Friday. The first place trunk went to Romantic Realities; second place, the 2021 Douglas China Poblanas; and third place went to the Rios family.
There was also a costume contest. In the 0-3 age division sponsored by Dairy Queen, Camila Nieblas, who dressed as a hot air balloon, won first place; Emilio Lopez, who was dressed as a fire truck, came in second; and Axel and Adriel Dorame, the Scooby Doo brothers, were third.
The 4- 8-year-old division was sponsored by CSL Plasma. Daniel did not have the names of the winners but reported the motor came in first, second was the green witch and third was Spiderman.
The 9- 13-year-old division was sponsored by Cox Communications. First place went to Emilia Luna, who was dressed as Bob Ross; second place, Eliano Brown, who was a sugar skeleton; and third place was Kevin Keith, who came as a DJ.
Dairy Queen sponsored the 14-17 costume contest. First place went to Frankie Torres, who was dressed as a Day of the Dead character; second place, Armando Lopez, who was dressed as Spiderman.
Arizona Public Service sponsored the 18 and older division, which was won by Johnathan Keith as DJ Marshmello; second was Krystal Salazar, dressed as Selena; and third place went to Aaliyah Castillo as Snow White.
The city of Douglas sponsored the Family Contest. First place went to the trio of Adrian, Camila and Victoria (last name not available) dressed as Tapatio, Hot Cheetos, Hot dog; second place went to Ilanna and Hector, who were in costume as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider; and third place went Dylan, Fabian and Harlan Valenzuela as the Peaky Blinders.
Earlier Friday several schools around Douglas had Halloween parties.
Stevenson Elementary held its own trunk or treat event winding up with 26 trunks as an estimated 400 students received candy.
The Nightmare before Christmas trunk decorated by Robert and Shasta Holguin and their family was selected the best trunk.