Trunk or Treat returns to Douglas Friday

DOUGLAS — After taking last year off due to COVID-19, officials with the city of Douglas Parks and Recreation Department have announced their Trunk or Treat event will return this year.
The event takes place this Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. inside the men’s softball field at the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Eighth Street.
The theme this year is “Oh, Look, Another Glorious Halloween.”
It is described as a family-friendly, free and safe event for all ages.
In addition to the Trunk or Treat, there will be games, contests, prizes, music and lots of fun for everyone.
Juggler James Reid returns once again entertaining those at the event with his juggling, which includes his fire finale scheduled for 7 p.m.
There will also be a costume contest. Age groups are 0-3; 4-8, 9-13, 14-17, 18 and over as well as a family division.
The last time Trunk or Treat was held was in 2019, and more than 4,000 people attended with 23 trunkers on hand providing them with candy.
Following Trunk or Treat, the event will shift to the park for a Halloween movie.
Bring your family and friends to watch “The Addams Family,” which will begin at dusk, weather permitting.
Families are encouraged to bring their own treats, lawn chairs and blankets.
Just a reminder that masks and social distancing are required to provide a safe environment for everyone.
Anyone wanting more information may call the Douglas Recreation Center at 520-417-7340.
