DOUGLAS − It was a busy Monday for the Douglas Fire Department as two longtime churches in historic Church Square were severely damaged.

Shortly before 11 a.m., 911 calls began coming in of reports of smoke in the area of 11th Street and D Avenue.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?