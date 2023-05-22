DOUGLAS − It was a busy Monday for the Douglas Fire Department as two longtime churches in historic Church Square were severely damaged.
Shortly before 11 a.m., 911 calls began coming in of reports of smoke in the area of 11th Street and D Avenue.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke was coming from the roof of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
Noticing the smoke was getting darker, emergency personnel promptly evacuated staff and students from Coqui’s Child Care from the adjacent building.
The staff and students were relocated to the 10th Street Park, where they were reunited with their families.
The DFD requested additional assistance from the Pirtleville and Sunnyside Fire Departments, with both arriving on scene in a matter of minutes.
Soon after they arrived, calls of another fire in the 1200 Block of 23rd Street came in.
Since the fire was inside the city limits, DFD responded to that fire with one truck and a crew, finding a vehicle fully engulfed and the mobile home it was parked in front of beginning to catch on fire.
Once PFD and SVFD arrived on scene, the DFD crew turned the scene over to them and returned to the first fire, which by that time had spread to the church in front of it, the First Presbyterian Church on 10th Street and D Avenue.
By 3 p.m., all three fires had been mostly extinguished, with crews remaining on scene throughout the afternoon and evening watching for hot spots.
The investigation into what started the three fires is now underway.
DFD Public Information Officer Capt. Matt King said the investigation will take several days before a cause as to what started the fires can actually be determined.
More on these fires, including comments from those impacted and more will be updated as it becomes available.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone